Follow the leaders: This week’s executive movements

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at Energy Resources of Australia, SSR Mining, PepinNini Minerals and more.

Energy Resources of Australia has appointed Richard Prest as chief financial officer, effective next week.

Prest is taking over from David Blanch, who has resigned from his role to take pursue another position in Rio Tinto.

Prest, who is currently general manager finance for Rio Tinto Aluminium’s Pacific operations unit, is backed by substantial corporate, business development and finance leadership experience.

He has built a career in the resources sector for more than 30 years and is a director of a number of Rio Tinto’s Aluminium joint venture assets.

SSR Mining has named Alison White as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

White is a finance professional who held corporate and regional roles at Newmont, including serving as the regional chief financial officer for North America.

Prior to this, White was vice president of internal audit for a global water and natural resources engineering firm.

White held financial roles across MWH Global (now Stantec), KPMG, ConAgra Foods, Sun Microsystems and Ernst and Young.

She will be joining SSR Mining at the end of the month.

PepinNini Minerals has welcomed Suziany Rocha De Souza as exploration manager.

Rocha is a geologist of more than 20 years’ experience in the resources sector, previously working with Rio Tinto where she operated across different commodities.

She was also critical minerals global manager for Rio Tinto Exploration, delving into critical minerals such as rare earth element minerals, nickel, cobalt, vanadium and other battery minerals.

Rocha was responsible for the discovery of a 400 million tonnes bauxite deposit in a previously unexplored area in the Amazon while working as project manager for Rio Tinto in Brazil.

PepinNini managing director Rebecca Holland-Kennedy said Rocha’s vast experience and expertise in a range of operational roles across a diverse range of commodities made her the ideal candidate for the role of exploration manager.

“We look forward to her leading the technical team to advance our exciting portfolio of Australian projects, including our recent Eyre Peninsula kaolin acquisition and the Musgrave project in South Australia,” she said.

Aurelia Metals chairman Cobb Johnstone has retired from his role due to personal health reasons.

Johnstone joined the company board as chairman in late 2016, previously serving as interim executive chairman and chief executive in 2019 as Aurelia went through a leadership transition process.

Aurelia deputy chairman Susie Corlett said Cobb’s contribution to the company had been enormous.

“As a considered leader of the board and a strong mentor for senior management, he has provided a true cornerstone for the business over the past four years,” Corlett, whom Aurelia has appointed as interim chairman, said.

“… Perhaps most noteworthy, though, has been his great care and compassion for the people of Aurelia.

“We also look forward to you remaining a close friend of Aurelia and its shareholders.”