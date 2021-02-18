Follow the leaders: This week’s executive movements

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at Ora Banda Mining, Carpentaria Resources, Yandal Resources and more.

Ora Banda Mining has appointed Peter Nicholson as chief executive, effective April 2.

Current company managing director and chief executive David Quinlivan will retain both roles until then before returning to his role as managing director.

However, Quinlivan intends to relinquish his role of managing director in the short to medium term to become a company non-executive director.

Nicholson will fill the role of managing director during this time.

He joins Ora Banda with a wealth of experience in operational and mine management roles across a range of commodities, spanning 50 countries.

His previous role was partner and managing director of the Australian branch of Resource Capital Funds and prior to this he was resident manager, underground manager and business development manager at Lion Ore Australia.

He has also served as an underground manager at WMC Resources.

“I am delighted to be joining the team at Ora Banda,” Nicholson said.

“The company is a debt free new gold producer with a large tenement holding in a prolific gold producing region (near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia).

“With available cash to fund exploration of the numerous near mill and regional targets, I am confident of the company’s success well into the future.”

****

Jon Parker has accepted an offer to join the board of Carpentaria Resources as a non-executive director.

Parker was previously a director with Carpentaria Resources, backed by an extended experience in the iron ore industry, including with Tier 1 miner Rio Tinto.

His roles with Rio Tinto included general manager, commercial for the company’s iron ore operation.

As a non-executive director, Parker will assist the Carpentaria board in recruiting the best people to optimise the company’s transformation from explorer to developer at the Hawsons iron project in Broken Hill, New South Wales.

****

Yandal Resources has recruited experienced exploration executive Tim Kennedy as a non-executive director of the company.

As a geologist of more than 35 years, Kennedy has been involved in the exploration, discovery and development of large-scale gold deposits in Western Australia.

His most recent managerial role was exploration manager of IGO.

During his 11 years with the company, Kennedy helped it grow from junior explorer to a multi-asset and multi-commodity miner.

Kennedy was key in the discovery of the Tropicana and Bibra gold deposits as well as the Rosie nickel sulphide deposit and Triumph base metal deposits.

He has also worked for Anglo American as exploration manager (Australia) and in senior technical positions for Resolute Mining, Hunter Resources and PNC Exploration.

Yandal managing director Lorry Hughes said Kennedy’s specialist skills would be invaluable as it developed its portfolio of gold projects in Western Australia’s Yandal greenstone belt.

“The new appointment will see us focus increasingly on exploration targeting (while) meeting the highest standards of environmental, social and corporate governance,” Hughes said.

“We have highly prospective projects that have the potential to host multi-million ounce gold discoveries and (Kennedy) will help us uncover that value.”

Kennedy replaces outgoing Yandal founding director Kelly Ross, who helped the company attain its ASX listing in 2018.

The board thanked Ross for her contribution to the company.

****

Neil Inwood and John Welborn have joined the board of Apollo Minerals as executive director and non-executive director, respectively, effective next Monday.

Inwood is a geologist of over 25 years, with a particular focus on base metals, gold and specialty metals.

He was previously managing director of Berkut Minerals and has served as executive geologist with Verona Capital, principal resource geologist with Coffey Mining, in addition to a nine-year stint with Barrick Gold.

At Apollo, he will oversee the day-to-day management of operations, including exploration and development of the Kroussou zinc-lead project in Gabon, Africa.

Welborn is the former managing director and chief executive of Resolute Mining and presently the managing director and chief executive of Equatorial Resources.

During his time at Resolute, he saw the company’s capital grow from less than $200 million to more than $1 billion within five years, thanks to the development, acquisition and operation of new and underground open-pit gold mines.

Mark Pearce is resigning from the Apollo board after four years of service.

****

Kingston Resources has strengthened its Papua New Guinea-based team with the addition of Geoff Callister to the in-country management team.

Callister will work alongside Misima gold project exploration manager Andrew Harwood and lead the preparation of the mine’s environmental impact statement and mining lease application.

He has lived in the Pacific Island, Melanesia, for 30 years and now resides in Milne Bay, where the mine is located.

Callister has advised the Papua New Guinean Government and worked with mining companies such as Placer Dome, Barrick and Newcrest Mining.

Callister spent five years at Placer Dome as sustainability planning and mine closure officer and has worked at Newcrest’s Lihir gold project and Barrick’s Porgera project in Papua New Guinea.

He speaks both Melanesian pidgin and local Misiman language.

“We are absolutely delighted that (Callister) has accepted this key position with Kingston to accelerate the next stage of project development (at Misima),” Kingston managing director Andrew Corbett said.

“(He) brings a vital set of skills around positive social and community engagement and environmental and mining approvals to the Kingston team.”