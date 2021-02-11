Follow the leaders: This week’s executive movements

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at Greatland Gold, Liontown Resources, the Department of Regional New South Wales and more.

A new day rises at Greatland Gold with the appointment of a new chief executive, Shaun Day, who will replace Gervaise Heddle in the role.

Day has filled various leadership positions across mining and infrastructure during the past 20 years, having served as chief financial officer for companies including Northern Star Resources, Sakari Resources, PTT Company, Straits Resources (now Aeris Resources) and Amcom Telecom.

He said he was joining Greatland at an exciting time for the business as it advanced the Havieron project in Western Australia.

“(The year of) 2021 is set to be an exciting year for Greatland as we embark on multiple exploration campaigns in the Paterson province,” Day said.

“Greatland will continue to progress its core strategy, advancing Havieron, while pursuing value from our other exploration targets with Tier 1 potential.

“Beyond this, I intend to apply my experience from growing major mining companies to oversee the development of Havieron and to scale-up the wider business.”

Heddle will remain on the Greatland Gold board until March 12 to ensure Day’s smooth transition into the position.

Former BHP executive Tony Ottaviano will be the new chief executive and managing director of Liontown Resources.

Ottavio, previously BHP program director improvement and operating system (BOS), will oversee Liontown’s development of the Kathleen Valley lithium-tantalum project in Western Australia.

His other past roles include BHP Iron Ore vice president strategy, development and planning; Wesfarmers senior manager business projects; North Limited and Rio Tinto manager business development; BHP mechanical engineer; and Rio Tinto senior mechanical engineer at the Argyle diamond mine in Western Australia.

“I was attracted to Liontown because of the exciting opportunity to build a world-class battery metals business that can play a meaningful role in the impending global energy transformation,” Ottavio said.

Long-serving Liontown managing director David Richards will transition into the role of technical director.

The Department of Regional New South Wales (DRNSW) has appointed Georgina Beattie as the deputy secretary of mining, exploration and geosciences (MEG).

Beattie has served as executive director, strategic advice and economics for DRNSW.

She has also held senior roles at the New South Wales Department of Premier and Cabinet, Department of Industry, Environment Protection Authority and Minerals Council.

Beattie said she was looking forward to returning to the resources industry to work towards achieve the New South Wales Government’s goals for its coal and minerals strategy.

“Investors know New South Wales is open for business and I look forward to leading our efforts to attract more investment to New South Wales,” she said.

“New South Wales’ thriving mining and exploration sector generates more than $31 billion each year and is the lifeblood of many regional communities, bringing jobs and economic opportunities.

“The New South Wales Government’s approach to resources policy and operations has bolstered industry confidence, evidenced by a doubling of exploration license applications in the past five years while maintaining world class environmental and water protections.”

The MEG group works to develop New South Wales’ mineral and petroleum resources by setting policies and strategic framework for mining and exploration.

Auroch Minerals will have two new executive leaders to oversee the company’s exploration and development of the Saints, Leinster and Nepean nickel projects in Western Australia.

Trevor Eton has assumed the role of non-executive director, bringing with him 35-plus years of corporate finance experience within the minerals industry.

He was previously chief financial officer and secretary of Panoramic Resources, where he was instrumental in the financing, construction and development of the Savannah nickel project in Western Australia.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Moylan will fill the role of chief financial officer.

She has been the chief financial officer and secretary of Gindalbie Metals for the past six years, and prior to this, she held the role of finance manager in the company.

Auroch managing director Aidan Platel said he was pleased to welcome both Eton and Moylan to the company board.

“(They) will be invaluable as the company builds the team it needs to aggressively progress its high-quality nickel sulphide portfolio,” Platel said.

Kingrose Mining has welcomed a new chief executive, geologist and mineral exploration executive Fabian Baker, to its ranks.

Baker was the founder and chief executive of Tethyan Resource Corp and was instrumental in leading the company’s entry into Serbia and other Balkan neighbours to identify significant gold, copper and base metal exploration assets.

Other previous work includes Lydian International chief geologist and Royal Road Minerals exploration manager in Turkey.

Kingrose has also appointed a lead independent director, Daryl Corp and established an audit and risk committee comprising chairman Andrew Cooke and non executive directors John Carlile and Tim Coughlin.

Company founding director Michael Andrews will move into the role of non-executive chairman.

Todd Hannigan has joined the Piedmont Lithium board as non-executive director.

Hannigan is the former Aston Resources chief executive, and during his time with the company he developed the Maules Creek coal mine in New South Wales into production while overseeing Aston’s merger with Whitehaven Coal.

This January, he became non-executive chairman of Tao Commodities to develop the Titan project, a rare earth-titanium-zircon deposit in the United States.

“(Hannigan) is an outstanding addition to our board and will add valuable leadership and experience,” Piedmont independent chairman Jeff Armstrong said.

“(He) is a large shareholder in Piedmont, which is a testament to the quality of our lithium project.”