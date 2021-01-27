Follow the leaders: This week’s executive movements

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at Gold Fields, Sandvik and Hastings Technology Metals.

Gold Fields has named Chris Griffith as the chief executive designate and executive director of the company, succeeding Nick Holland from April.

Holland, who is set to facilitate the leadership transition, is due to retire after 13 years as chief executive of the company.

Griffith was previously chief executive of Anglo American Platinum, and before that he was chief executive of Kumba Iron Ore.

Gold Fields’ chairperson Cheryl Carolus said creating value for shareholders was paramount, but at the same time the environmental and social sustainability of the company and value creation for all stakeholders had taken on increased significance.

“We are confident that (Griffith) is the right person to take the business forward,” she said.

****

Sandvik has welcomed Wayne Scrivens as vice president of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions sales area Asia Pacific.

He has held the role of Sandvik vice president for Load & Haul product line for four years in southern Finland.

During this time, the Load & Haul division developed its iSeries intelligent trucks and loaders, acquired Artisan Vehicle Systems and introduced Sandvik’s first battery electric loaders and trucks.

Scrivens has spent 18 years with Sandvik, where he held various other roles within the company including in underground coal and hard rock business, as well as in parts and service.

He will take up the new role in April.

****

Hastings Technology Metals has appointed Matthew Allen as chief financial officer, effective February.

Allen is a chartered accountant and finance professional with more than 25 years’ experience in the resources sector.

His appointment marks Hastings’ expansion of its Perth-based senior leadership team as the company finalises offtake, financing and approvals processes for the Yangibana rare earths project in Western Australia’s Gascoyne region.

Allen was most recently managing director and previously chief financial officer of Otto Energy.

Hastings chairman Charles Lew said the company was delighted that someone with Allen’s depth and breadth of experience had agreed to join Hastings as it finalised Yangibana’s offtake and financing agreements ahead of a start of construction.

“With the strong thematics for (electric vehicles), Hastings is well placed towards our goal of getting into production in (the second half of) 2023.”

****

Tempus Resources has announced the resignation of non-executive director Brendan Borg and appointment of Jonathan Shellabear in his succession.

Shellabear is backed by over 30 years’ experience in the mining and financial services sectors, having held the roles of geologist, resources analyst, corporate executive and investment banker with Rothschild & Sons and Deutsche Bank.

He was also previously the managing director and chief executive of Dominion Mining, which was acquired by Kingsgate Consolidated in 2011 to create the then second largest Australian listed gold company by market capitalisation.

Most recently, Shellabear served as chief financial officer of Capricorn Metals.

Tempus chairman Alexander Molyneux said Shellabear had a great mix of executive management experience in the gold space.

“He’s very well known for his energetic leadership in the industry and we look forward to his contributions to Tempus’ ongoing development,” he concluded.