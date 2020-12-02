Follow the leaders: Adani Australia appoints new boss

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, headlined by former Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow taking leadership of Adani Australia.

Adani Australia has welcomed previous Adani chief executive officer and Bravus Mining and Resources company director Lucas Dow back to its helm, filling the role of country head and chief executive officer.

Dow replaces current Adani country head and chief executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj as he moves on to lead Adani’s business ventures outside of Australia.

Janakaraj served as chief executive and country head for seven years and concurrently serves as chief executive of Adani Global at the company’s Singapore headquarters.

He will continue to play an active role in some of the Australian business as a board director and Dow will continue to be a director of Omni Resources.

In Dow’s new role, he will be responsible for Adani’s mining, rail, port and renewables business in Australia.

He stepped down as chief executive of Adani in July, remaining with the company as a director.

“During my time at Adani Australia we have had significant wins and also some challenges along the way,” Janakaraj said.

“It is incredibly satisfying to be handing the leadership of the business over to Lucas Dow, who we know from experience will reliably steer the ship moving forward.

“It is the right time for a change as the Adani Australia businesses each move into their next phases.”

An Adani spokesperson confirmed that there would be no change of leadership to the newly rebranded Adani Mining, now Bravus Mining and Resources business, or Adani’s other Australian port, rail and renewables ventures.

****

BHP has appointed Stefanie Wilkinson as its new group company secretary of BHP Group.

She will officially assume the role in March next year.

During the interim, Geof Stapledon will be the acting group company secretary, while current BHP chief legal, governance and external affairs officer Caroline Cox will remain a company secretary until March 1.

Wilkinson is currently a partner at Herbert Smith Freehills business services, where she provides advice to corporate head officers and listed public companies.

****

Xiaoping Yang has joined the board of IGO as a non-executive director.

Yang is a chemical engineer of 30 years, with international and multicultural business experience across the United States and Asia.

Yang was most recently chair and president of BP China, after holding a variety of international executive roles with BP during the past three decades.

Her business contributions have been recognised on Forbes China’s Outstanding Business Female list in 2019; Entrepreneur Magazine’s Women of the Year 2020 list; in Oil and Gas Council’s 2020 Top Global Female Influencers in Energy; and with the Davidson School of Chemical Engineering at Purdue University’s 2020 Outstanding Chemical Engineering Award.

The board is continuing its search for a chair to replace Peter Bilbe, who retired after 10 years of leading IGO.

At present, the IGO board consists of Bilbe (interim non-executive chairman), Peter Bradford (managing director) as well as Yang, Debra Bakker, Kathleen Bozanic, Peter Buck and Keith Spence (non-executive directors).

****

Mineral Commodities non-executive director Joseph Caruso has resigned from his role in the company.

Caruso has been a director of Mineral Commodities for almost two decades.

During this time, he contributed to the company’s transition from a junior exploration company to a cross-jurisdictional graphite and mineral sands producer, with projects in Australia, South Africa and Norway.

The Mineral Commodities board stated it would miss his “significant experience, contacts within the industry and sage council”.

****

Mount Ridley Mines has welcomed Graeme Johnston and David Crook to the company as non-executive director and technical manager, respectively.

Johnston is a geologist of more than 30 years, with experience in Australia, the Middle East, Romania, Malaysia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and in commodities including iron, gold and lithium.

He is a technical director for AVZ Minerals and has engaged with Rio Tinto and Midwest Corporation as principal geologist of the latter.

Crook is also a consulting geologist and a company director with 40 years’ experience, most of which was in Western Australia.

He was managing director of Pioneer Resources for 16 years where he was responsible for discovering the Mt Jewell gold deposits, North Dome spodumene deposit and Sinclair caesium deposit in the state.

Prior to this he was exploration manager of Heron resources and senior project geologist at the Gidgee gold mine, also in Western Australia.

Crook also consults to Lithium Australia and is managing director of the unlisted Charger Metals.

“We are planning a very active 2021 with the acquisition of the Weld Range West project now complete and look forward to relaying our progress as work programs commence and results are received,” Mount Ridley Mines chairman Peter Christie said.