Follow the leaders: This week’s executive appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including Emeco, Orica, Piedmont Lithium and more.

Emeco chief financial officer Neil Siford has resigned from his role but will remain in the company until September this year.

Siford will oversee the release of the company’s 2021 fiscal year results in August while ensuring a smooth transition to his successor.

Emeco has begun the process of searching for Siford’s replacement.

Emeco managing director and chief executive Ian Testrow said Siford had contributed significantly to managing through the uncertainty of pandemic and in the suite of capital structure initiatives completed in August last year.

“Emeco now has the strongest balance sheet in its history,” he said.

****

Orica has officially appointed Sanjeev Gandhi as chief executive and managing director, effective immediately.

His appointment was announced in February following chairman Malcolm Broomhead’s intention to step down from his role as managing director and chief executive.

Gandhi spent 26 years with German chemical company BASF before joining Orica in July last year.

“… It is critical that our chief executive focusses both on driving long-term value creation as well as delivering short term performance,” Broomhead said.

****

Piedmont Lithium has welcomed a new chief operating officer and executive vice president, David Klanecky.

He was most recently as Albemarle Corporation vice president – lithium operations – Asia Pacific/Europe, overseeing hard rock lithium mining and chemical processing activities. Previously, Klanecky was interim chief executive of the Mineral Resources and Albemarle joint venture in Western Australia.

Klanecky will now lead the implementation of Piedmont’s United States-based lithium chemicals business.

Piedmont chief executive Keith D. Phillips said Klanecky’s experience in and enthusiasm for this industry were unmatched.

“Having had responsibility for the world’s leading hard rock-based lithium hydroxide business, including spodumene investments in Western Australia, lithium hydroxide plants in China and the lithium hydroxide project currently under construction in Kemerton, Western Australia, (Klanecky) is uniquely qualified to lead Piedmont’s operating team as we move into the executive stage of building America’s (number one) integrated lithium hydroxide business,” Phillips concluded.

****

Navarre Minerals has named research analyst Paul Hissey as chief financial officer while managing director Geoff McDermott will transition to the role of technical director.

Hissey has built over two decades of technical, financial and market experience, starting as a geologist before moving on to the capital markets.

McDermott was Navarre’s founding managing director who led the company through its transition from a private company with a single greenfield exploration licence to a gold explorer with a pipeline of exploration activities.

Navarre managing director Ian Holland said the company was gathering momentum in its transition from advanced explorer to developer and beyond.

“We believe we have an exceptional portfolio of high-quality projects and the strengthened Navarre team is committed to creating value for all shareholders,” he concluded.

****

Atrum Coal has announced the resignation of chairman Chuck Blixt and director George Edwards from the board.

The board shake up will see director Glen Koropchuck appointed as chairman, and two new directors, Jeff Gerard and Anita Perry, join the board.

Gerard has over 40 years of experience in the resources industry, including in Australia, Africa, North and South America, China and Mongolia.

He has completed greenfield and brownfield due diligence and feasibility studies, and worked with governments, joint venture partners and the banking and investment community.

Perry is a senior executive in government relations, stakeholder engagement and regulatory affairs.

She spent 15 years of her career with BP where she held various executive and project management roles.

The NorZinc director was most recently BP vice president, communications and external affairs.

Director Charles Fear said he would also not be seeking re-election at the 2021 annual general meeting.