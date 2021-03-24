Follow the leaders: This week’s executive appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including Gold Industry Group, Peabody, Laneway and more.

Gold Industry Group has appointed a new chair, Kelly Carter, who will take over the from Richard Hayes, who has chaired the group since its founding.

Carter has served as Gold Industry Group’s vice chair for four years and is also employed as Gold Fields’ vice president of legal compliance.

Gold Road Resources general manager – capability and culture Stuart Jenner will be stepping into Carter’s former vice chair role.

”I am immensely proud of what the Gold Industry Group has achieved to date in championing the values of the gold sector to our economy and our communities, and excited by the opportunity to work with Stuart and the rest of the board in building on that success,” Carter said.

Hayes will remain on Gold Industry Group’s board as a director.

****

Peabody president and chief executive officer Glenn Kellow will be leaving the company on August 31, after entering a leadership transition agreement.

The transition agreement is part of the company’s succession planning process.

Peabody’s board is currently undertaking a search process to find a successor to Kellow, who will continue his role, including as a Peabody board member, until the successor is appointed.

“During my time at Peabody, I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the best people in the industry and remain committed to their and the company’s future success,” Kellow said.

“I am proud of what the Peabody team has accomplished and look forward to working closely with the Board and my successor to ensure a seamless transition.”

****

Laneway Resources non-executive director Bradley Gordon has been promoted to chief executive officer and managing director of the company.

Gordon has more than 30 years’ experience in the gold mining industry and has overseen the growth of operations across the globe.

He was previously chief executive officer of Acacia Mining, a London Stock Exchange listed gold miner.

Under Gordon’s leadership, Acacia’s market capitalisation grew from €450 million ($700 million) to €2.5 billion.

“Having already had the opportunity to get a good understanding of Laneway’s portfolio of gold assets and their considerable potential, I’m now looking forward to taking a hands-on role to drive the business forward and to working with the board and management to grow the business and deliver increased returns to our shareholders,” Gordon said.

****

Venture Minerals has introduced Geoffrey Halloran as general manager of operations at the company’s Riley iron ore mine.

Halloran has 20 years of experience as a mining geologist, and has previously held senior management positions in resource and development companies.

He has particularly focussed on managing the start-up of three iron ore operations to a steady state production that are of similar size to the Riley mine.

Venture has also appointed John Hall as commissioning manager at the Riley mine, who brings over 30 years’ experience as project manager across several Australian mine sites.

“Venture welcomes the addition of several new members to the Riley team, headed by experienced iron ore mine operator, Geoff Halloran as general manager, John Hall (experienced project manager) as construction and commissioning manager, and an iron ore experienced shipping officer,” Venture managing director Andrew Radonjic said.

“As the company moves towards its first iron ore shipment, the Riley mine development team is quickly falling into place with a perfect blend of start-up and operational experience in the iron ore space.”

****

Alderan Resources has welcomed resources executive Scott Caithness as managing director of the company.

Caithness holds over 35 years’ experience across geology and corporate roles and will replace Peter Williams, who will remain a non-executive director on the Alderan board.

Caithness was previously director exploration for Vendata Resources, the largest mining and non-ferrous metals company in India.

Alderan hopes Caithness will accelerate the company’s copper-gold portfolio development.

“Scott has a wealth of experience in exploration in a range of settings and across a variety of commodities and we are excited to appoint a candidate with his depth of knowledge to head up our company as we progress exploration on our projects in Utah, USA,” Alderan chairman Tom Eadie said.