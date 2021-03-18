Follow the leaders: This week’s executive appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at International Council on Mining and Metals, Bellevue Gold, Chalice Mining and more.

ICMM has appointed a new chief executive, Rohitesh Dhawan, following the planned departure of Tom Butler.

Dhawan was most recently managing director and head of the Europe, the Middle East and Africa region at geopolitical research and analysis firm Eurasia group, where he led the climate change and sustainability practice.

He was previously global head of sustainability for the mining sector and global strategy director at KPMG International.

ICMM chair and Freeport-McMoran chief executive Richard Adkerson said Dhawan brought a deep commitment to sustainable development, and strong on-the-ground experience.

“His extensive knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our industry will be invaluable as we work together to address some of the biggest issues facing our sector, and advancing important initiatives that reflect our collective commitment to continuous performance improvement,” he said.

****

Bellevue Gold has raised its independent consultant on the Bellevue feasibility study, Rod Jacobs, to be project director.

The mining engineer previously held senior operating roles with IGO (development manager) and Doray Minerals (chief operating officer).

At IGO, he was instrumental in boosting the value of the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt project in Western Australia by 30 per cent after it was acquired from Sirius Resources.

As chief operating officer of Doray Minerals, he led the transition of the Deflector gold-copper project in Western Australia into full operation.

Jacobs has a solid experience overseeing project studies, permitting, site operations, mergers and acquisitions and project management.

He also undertook asset valuation and managed both open cut and underground operations, using a range of mining and processing methods across commodities such as gold, base metals and mineral sands.

****

Chalice Mining has named sustainability expert Soolim Carney as general manager – environment and community.

She will lead the regulatory approvals process for Chalice’s Julimar nickel-copper-PGE (platinum group elements) project in Western Australia.

Carney specialises in environment, health and safety, indigenous affairs, government relations and community investment.

She was most recently regional environment manager for Alcoa’s mining, refining and smelting operations in Australia, in addition to being a member of the company’s senior leadership team in the country.

Carney was key to BHP and Woodside Energy’s receipt of state and commonwealth environmental approvals at the Western Australia iron ore operations and Pluto LNG project, respectively.

Chalice managing director Alex Dorsch said the company had already demonstrated its strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials since its major discovery at Julimar, through regular open engagement with the local community and by adopting a proactive approach to environmental practices.

“(Carney) will lead the formalisation of these practices into company-wide systems and processes,” he said.

“The rapid success and growth of the company over the past 12 months, particularly as it relates to our external stakeholders, has highlighted the importance of continued best practice in ESG and affirmed our belief that we must create positive and long-lasting impacts on the local communities in which we operate.”

****

Sheffield Resources has welcomed Gordon Cowe to the company board as an independent non-executive director.

Cowe has over 30 years’ experience leading resource construction projects globally, including with Bechtel and Worley Parsons.

His appointment comes after founding directors of Thunderbird mineral sands joint venture, Will Burbury (former chair) and David Archer (former technical director), stepped down from the board.

“On behalf of the board, I extend a warm welcome to (Cowe), whose skills complement the next phase of Sheffield’s growth through the development of the Thunderbird mineral sands project,” Sheffield chair John Richards said.

“I sincerely thank (Burbury) and (Archer) for their achievements in discovering and establishing Thunderbird as a world class project.”

****

Former Tesla head of battery and energy supply chain, Annie Liu, has joined Vulcan Energy as non-executive director.

Liu managed Tesla’s multi-billion-dollar partnerships and sourcing portfolios that support its energy and battery business.

She also has 20 years’ experience with Tesla and Microsoft leading teams from product incubation stage to mature market.

The co-founder of Alto Group will also provide consulting services to Vulcan in respect of the lithium market, battery supply chain and offtake.

Vulcan chairman Gavin Rezos said her insights into the original equipment manufacturer requirements would provide invaluable assistance to the Vulcan board and management.