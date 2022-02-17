Follow the leaders: This week’s executive appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at New Hope Group, OceanaGold, Austral Resources and more.

New Hope has appointed a new chief executive officer in Robert Bishop, while Rebecca Rinaldi will take up her position as chief financial officer, both effective immediately.

Previous CEO Reinhold Schmidt resigned in January following a period of personal leave and Rinaldi has been acting CFO since the beginning of February to replace Bishop in a reshuffle.

New Hope chairman Robert Millner was confident in these people to lead the company.

“Rob and Rebecca’s appointments to the permanent roles are an endorsement of their leadership capabilities, extensive industry experience and commitment to the New Hope Group,” he said.

OceanaGold Corporation has welcomed Gerard Bond as the company’s president and chief executive officer, effective from April 4.

Bond was most recently the finance director and chief financial officer for Newcrest Mining from 2012 to 2022, before which time he spent 14 years with BHP.

OceanaGold chairman Paul Benson said Bond was well and truly the person for the job.

“Following an extensive search, we are pleased to have attracted such an accomplished and recognised executive to lead OceanaGold forward,” Benson said.

“Gerard has demonstrated strong leadership during his career, brings a wealth of commercial and industry experience and has a proven track record of driving performance and delivering on business potential.”

Copper producer Austral Resources has added Michael Hansel to the board as a non-executive director, welcoming his specialties in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, capital raising and joint ventures.

“Michael has consistently been recognised as a leading corporate, business and commercial lawyer by various legal publications including Doyle’s Guide and The Best Lawyer,” Austral stated.

“The Board welcomes Michael’s appointment and looks forward to his contribution in steering the Company forward as it moves to producing from its Anthill copper mine having recently secured an offtake and prepayment agreement with Glencore.”

Hansel has previously held a similar role with Metro Mining and will begin his role at Austral effective immediately.

Fortescue Metals Group has promoted Gemma Tually to the role of joint company secretary, following the resignation of Alison Terry who has held the role for five years.

Tually has worked with Fortescue for one year and will vacate her position of group manager – legal. Prior to working at the company, Tually held positions for a large law firm for seven years where she gained expertise in shipping and maritime law, international trade law and dispute resolution.