Follow the leaders: This week’s executive appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at the CMEWA, BHP, and NAIF.

The Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia (CMEWA) chief executive Paul Everingham has announced he is stepping down from the role as he pursues new opportunities in business and entrepreneurship.

Everingham had held the position since June 2018 and said he’d enjoyed his tenure greatly.

“I’ve loved working with the staff, the member companies and our stakeholders including government, it’s been a wonderful experience,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing our sector thrive under pressure and come together when they’ve needed to put the good of the community, the state and the country first. That’s all been wonderful and I wouldn’t trade it for quids.”

A recruitment process is now underway to replace the outgoing Everingham

****

BHP has welcomed Catherine Tanna as a non-executive director to the Board, bringing her global experience in project management.

Tanna was director of the Reserve Bank of Australia from 2011 to 2021 and was also the managing director of Energy Australia from 2014 to 2021.

BHP chair Ken MacKenzie spoke highly of Tanna’s credentials and her benefit to BHP.

“Catherine has considerable experience in the resources sector and her significant expertise in safety, large-scale project management and capital discipline will be highly complementary to the skills and experiences of the board,” MacKenzie said.

“Catherine also brings a global perspective, strong networks and a history of building enduring relationships with a broad range of stakeholders.”

****

The Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) has added two members to its board with significant experience in the mining industry.

Shirley In’t Veld has 30 years working in mining, renewables and energy, including with Alcoa of Australia and Verve Energy.

Lisa Hewitt is a regional executive with ANZ for North Queensland and brings experience in agribusiness and major infrastructure projects.

Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud said NAIF would be well served by the industry knowledge of both appointments.

“The addition of these two outstanding women onto the NAIF Board has reaffirmed the depth and diversity of expertise across the board, which will support the significant reforms and expanding remit of the NAIF,” Littleproud said.

“Northern Australia is a diverse and vibrant region that is rich with opportunities and financing through the NAIF will continue to drive growth, making these opportunities a reality.”

NAIF recently helped to fund Hastings Technology Metals Yangibana rare earths project – touted to be the world’s largest project of its kind.

The Federal Government recently invested a further $2 billion into NAIF, brining the Facility to a $7 billion fund.