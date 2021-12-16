Follow the leaders: This week’s executive appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at the Gold Industry Group, Envirosuite and Fortescue Metals Group.

The Gold Industry Group (GIG) has introduced five new directors from a range of businesses and bodies around the Australian mining industry.

These included Northern Star Resources group manager government relations and social performance Guy Singleton, Gold Road Resources chief financial officer John Mullumby, St Barbara head of people, culture and corporate affairs Justine Fisher, Saturn Metals managing director Ian Bamborough, and Perth Mint manager of business development and industry research Cameron Alexander.

GIG chair Kelly Carter said it was encouraging to welcome a new class of directors while maintaining the Group’s board gender equality.

“I am delighted to see that the Gold Industry Group board continues to represent the breadth of our gold sector, with a wealth of expertise and insight. I certainly look forward to working with the new board to continue to success of the Group to date,” Ms Carter said.

****

Environmental intelligence technology company Envirosuite – a partner to operators in mining and industrial, aviation, waste and water – has appointed chief operations officer Aaron Lapsley.

Lapsley will bring engineering expertise from Silicon Valley in the United States, after working for real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield and as director of Google’s Bay Area office portfolio.

Envirosuite chief executive officer Jason Cooper said Lapsley was a great fit for the company’s strategy to build-out and strengthen its executive team.

“We are delighted to have Aaron join our executive team with his impressive track record of strategic, operational and commercial accomplishments,” Cooper said.

“Aaron will bring strategic leadership as we continue to increase our commitment and focus on the customer.”

****

As reported previously, Fortescue Metals Group has announced the that Elizabeth Gaines has stepped down from her role as chief executive officer.

Instead, Gaines will transition into a role as a non-executive director of Fortescue’s board and as the company’s global green hydrogen brand ambassador.

Gaines has been on the board for nine years and pioneered many advancements in autonomy, advance technology and major project developments.

The company has begun the search for her replacement, and Gaines said she had full faith in her successor.

“I know that the successful candidate will be able to build on our excellent operational performance and lead the diversification of Fortescue from a pure-play iron ore producer to a renewable energy and resources company,” Gaines said.

****

The Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia (MRIWA) has said farewell to board member and audit and risk committee member Mark Bush, after more than a decade with the association.

“MRIWA would like to thank Mark Bush for his invaluable contribution over the past 15 years. Mark’s input has contributed to ensuring MRIWA remains focused on delivering impactful research,” the MRIWA stated.

Bush has worked in the research of mining and engineering for more than 30 years including various academic and leadership positions with the University of Western Australia.