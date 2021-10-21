Follow the leaders: This week’s executive appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at Rio Tinto, Engineers Australia, SRK Group and Swift.

Rio Tinto will farewell Group executive for Strategy and Development Peter Toth as he prepares to leave the company from April 5, 2022.

Toth has stepped down from his role on the executive committee effective immediately and will remain in an advisory role until the end of 2021.

Rio chief executive officer Jakob Stausholm wished Toth all the best and thanked him for playing a key role for the company.

“During Peter’s seven years with Rio Tinto, he has played a key role in shaping our corporate strategy, executing our portfolio restructure, and guiding our approach to climate change. We thank him for his contribution and wish him every success for the future,” Stausholm said.

****

Newmont will be the lucky recipient of Toth as he takes up a similar role as head of strategic development from July 1.

Newmont president and chief executive Tom Palmer said Toth would contribute 25 years of industry knowledge to position the company for a strong future.

“Peter brings a wealth of global commodity experience that will benefit Newmont as we enter our next 100 years as the world’s leading gold company,” Palmer said.

“Peter’s extensive background in corporate, operational and sustainability strategy will ensure we deliver our purpose of creating value and improving lives through sustainable, responsible mining.”

Toth began his career with BHP in 1994 in a series of increasingly important roles.

****

Engineers Australia has announced the retirement of its chief executive officer Bronwyn Evans as she prepares to step away from April 2022.

Evans achievements at Engineers Australia included successful advocacy for compulsory registration of engineers, promoting women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and multiple climate change awareness initiatives.

She has led the organisation since 2019 and Engineers Australia chair Nick Fleming said he had every expectation this wouldn’t be the last heard out of Evans.

“While the board and her team will miss her enormously, we know Doctor Evans will continue to be a part of the Engineers Australia community and a leading voice across all facets of the profession,” Fleming said.

****

SRK Group has welcomed Mark Noppé as its new board chair, adding 30 years of consulting experience from the mining and geoscience industries to replace the outgoing Jeff Parshley.

Noppé has been a corporate consultant for SRK since 2015 and became a director for the organisation in 2018 before moving into the role of managing director in 2019.

He described his vision for a company which he has now grown an intimate knowledge of.

“I aim to continue SRK’s practice of placing clients first, supported by the depth and breadth of our services which, together with our global reach and local knowledge, allow us to deliver timely, relevant, and responsible solutions,” Noppé said.

Noppé was recognised in 2020 with the AusIMM’s Charles Marshall Professional Excellence Award.

****

Anglo American has appointed a non-executive director in Ian Tyler, effective starting 2022, as Anne Stevens and Byron Grote step down from their roles as non-executive directors following the Annual General Meeting in April 2022.

Tyler will become part of the Audit and Remuneration committees having spent 8 years as chairman of Vistry Group – a British home building company.

Anglo American chairman Stuart Chambers said these executive movements would ensure the continued strength of the company.

“Ian Tyler brings a wealth of boardroom experience spanning a number of industrial sectors, including as chair of remuneration and audit committees,” Chambers said.

“Combined with his distinguished executive career at Balfour Beatty, ultimately as chief executive, Ian is well placed to bring additional insights to our Board discussions.”

****

Tanami Gold has appointed Joe McDiarmid as the general manager of the Central Tanami Project joint venture (CTPJV) – a 50/50 joint venture between Northern Star Resources and Tanami Gold in the Northern Territory.

McDiarmid has 20 years’ experience as a consultant mining engineer and manager with stints in executive, managerial, operational and technical roles.

Tanami Gold expects McDiarmid will progress the CTPJV with resource definition using his experience understanding a variety of mining methodologies.

The CTPJV is currently an undeveloped gold prospect which has undergone promising feasibility studies about 1000 kilometres south of Darwin.

****

Swift, a network infrastructure specialist in mining and resources, has announced the appointment of chief financial officer Ryan Sofoulis.

Sofoulis has been with the business since 2007 and will bring 15 years of experience in the mining and resources sector to the Swift executive team.

Swift hopes Sofoulis will strengthen the businesses through acquisitions, business intelligence and process improvement.

Swift chief executive officer Brian Mangano said this was the ideal next step for both the business and for Sofoulis.

“I am very pleased Ryan has accepted this new role with Swift and feel it is a natural progression of our already strong working relationship,” Mangano said.

“As an integral part of the fabric of Swift, Ryan is a passionate addition to our executive team who will remain focused on continuing to grow the Swift business.”