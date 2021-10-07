Follow the leaders: This week’s executive appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at Newcrest, Anglo American and the New South Wales Government.

Newcrest Mining announced the intention of non-executive chairman Peter Hay to step down after the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 10.

Hay will also cease his role as non-executive director, with Peter Tomsett to take up the reins, subject to his re-election also as non-executive director.

“It has been an honour to serve as Newcrest’s chairman for the past eight years and I am delighted with the board’s appointment of Peter Tomsett as incoming chairman,” Hay said.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as both a non-executive director and chairman of Newcrest, and leave the company in the capable hands of a strong and committed board and executive management team.”

****

Anglo American will replace departing chief executive officer of bulk commodities Seamus French as he elects to depart after 14 years with the company.

French will be replaced by current Kumba Iron Ore chief executive officer Themba Mkhwanazi from January 1 next year.

Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani said this appointment was an integral part of the major miner’s development in several areas.

“Themba will shape the strategy for our global iron ore, metallurgical coal and manganese interests,” Cutifani said.

Mkhwanazi will be replaced at Kumba by current De Beers Managed Operations managing director Mpumi Zikalala.

****

Following the departure of New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Deputy Premier and Trade Minister John Barilaro has also called time on his time in politics.

Barilaro became Deputy Premier in November 2016 and later took on the role of Minister for Regional New South Wales, Industry and Trade in April 2019.

He will be replaced as Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional New South Wales by Paul Toole, while Stuart Ayres will take over Barilaro’s role as Minister for Trade and Industry.

“Serving as Deputy Premier of NSW, as Leader of the NSW Nationals and as the Member for Monaro has been the honour and privilege of a lifetime,” Barilaro said.

****

Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) chief executive and managing director Paul Arnold has resigned from both roles and will be taking leave from work for personal reasons.

Following his leave, ERA announced Arnold would be returning to Rio Tinto in a new role.

Brad Welsh has been appointed as the acting chief executive officer at ERA, effective immediately, after joining the company from Rio Tinto where he was the chief advisor on closure strategy non-managed assets.

ERA chairman Peter Mansell spoke highly of Arnold’s reputation.

“Paul’s commitment to workplace safety, to protecting the environment and in demonstrating the utmost respect for the Mirarr Traditional Owners of the land on which ERA operates, has been exemplary,” Mansell said.