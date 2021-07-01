Follow the leaders: This week’s executive appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at IGO, Resolute Mining, Aeon Metals and more.

IGO has appointed Michael Nossal as company chair, with current chair Peter Bilbe transitioning to a non-executive director role from July 1, 2021.

Nossal joined IGO as a non-executive director in December 2020 where he expected to transition to the chair role in 2021.

Bilbe will formally retire in November 2021.

“We welcome Michael Nossal to the role of chair, in line with the planned transition announced last December,” IGO managing director and chief executive officer Peter Bradford said.

“I would also like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Board, to thank Peter Bilbe who was appointed to the IGO board in 2009, for his substantial contribution to IGO.

“Over his tenure, Peter has overseen the positive transformation of IGO, culminating in yesterday’s announcement of the completion of the transaction with Tianqi Lithium Corporation.”

****

Resolute Mining has hired Doug Warden as the company’s new chief financial officer from September 1, 2021.

Warden replaces Stuart Gale as chief financial officer, after Gale was recently appointed to the role of managing director and chief executive officer.

Warden brings experience as a chief financial officer at CBH Group along with 15 years of experience in the mining industry in companies including Iluka Resources.

Gale welcomed Warden to the role and stated his past experience will make him a worthy addition to Resolute.

“Doug is a highly regarded chief financial officer who has had a breadth of experience across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions including West Africa,” he said.

“His proven leadership, financial and commercial capabilities make Doug an ideal addition to Resolute’s leadership team.”

****

Aeon Metals has made Fred Hess its permanent managing director and chief executive officer.

Hess has worked as interim managing director and chief executive officer at Aeon since March 2021, with the board deciding to appoint him permanently.

“The decision to appoint Dr Hess in a permanent capacity has been taken by the Aeon Board as a direct result of his expressed commitment to the role, his exceptional professional track record and expertise, and the sustained focus that he has already brought to the executive leadership position,” Aeon stated.

Hess said he is looking forward to advancing the Walford Creek project in Queensland.

“The recent changes to the strategic direction of the Walford Creek Project are indeed transformational – both technically and economically,” he said.

“The decision to continue my hands-on involvement in the current role reflects my excitement with the challenge, my growing confidence in success, and ultimately my determination to guide the Walford Creek project towards a development reality.”

****

Kalium Lakes has appointed Jason Shaw as chief financial officer.

Shaw will start his role on a part time basis in July to transition with outgoing chief financial officer Antony Beckmand.

According to Kalium Lakes, Shaw has strong knowledge in asset acquisition, development, management, financing and the establishment and operation of financial and administration business systems.

Kalium Lakes chief executive officer Rudolph van Niekerk said Shaw will be a valuable member of the company.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Jason join our team and we are looking forward to his valuable contribution during the implementation of Kalium Lakes’ production ramp up and growth plans,” he said.

****

Austin Engineering has brought forward the date of its chief executive officer transition, with chief executive officer and managing director Peter Forsyth resigning on June 25 rather than July 31, 2021.

Forsyth, along with Austin’s board, determined it was best to bring the handover date forward.

“After mutual consultation, the Board and Mr Peter Forsyth have determined to bring forward the handover date for the company’s principal leadership function to be based in Perth,” Austin stated.

Austin non-executive director David Singleton will act as interim chief executive officer following Forsyth’s resignation.

“The strategic review to identify significant organic and inorganic growth opportunities remains underway, undertaken by interim chief executive officer David Singleton,” Austin stated.

“The board will continue to consider the best fit for the CEO role, in conjunction with the outcomes of the strategic review.”