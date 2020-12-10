Follow the leaders: This week’s executive appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at AngloGold Ashanti, Emeco, RPMGlobal and more.

AngloGold Ashanti has promoted independent non-executive director Maria Ramos to chair of the board, replacing Sipho Pityana following his resignation.

Ramos has been a company director since May 2019 and brings a wealth of leadership experience, including as chair of the remuneration and human resources committee and a member of the social, ethics and sustainability committee and the nominations committee.

She also has extensive experience in senior banking positions in South Africa, including a 10-year stint as chief executive of Absa Group – one of Africa’s largest banks.

Prior to that, she was group chief executive of Transnet freight and logistics service provider and director-general of the South African National Treasury for seven years.

AngloGold Ashanti welcomed Ramos and thanked Pityana for his six-year contribution as chair, where he oversaw the company’s first fatality-free year in 2019.

****

QCoal chief operating officer Peter Kane has joined Emeco as a non-executive director.

Kane, a mining engineer of 30-plus years, has been chief operating officer of QCoal for four years.

He was chief executive of Cockatoo Coal, Aston Resources and Boardwalk Resources, group managing director at Guildford Coal, executive general manager projects with Whitehaven Coal and chief operating officer of Macarthur Coal.

Kane also spent 10 years with BHP, primarily in the company’s iron ore and coal divisions.

****

RPMGlobal has appointed former Virgin Australia chief executive Paul Scurrah as non-executive director, which will come into effect in January.

Scurrah will bring 25 years of senior executive experience in transport, logistics, travel and aviation to RPMGlobal.

He presently serves on the board of the Gold Coast Suns Australian Football League team and was previously the chairman of Tourism Technology Company and non-executive director of Australia Post.

Scurrah had taken an interest in RPMGlobal for some time, viewing the company as a standout industry leader.

“Having invested $130 million into innovative software solutions over the last seven years, RPM is a standout leader in its industry,” Scurrah said.

“I believe the company is well placed to advance its customers’ technology strategies and I look forward to contributing to this endeavour.”

****

Aguia Resources has strengthened its board as it welcomes David Carland as its newest non-executive director.

Carland is non-executive chairman of Rex Minerals, overseeing the company as it develops the Hillside copper project in South Australia and Hog Ranch gold project in Nevada, the United States.

Aguia said Carland’s experience would assist the company as it progressed its copper assets, including the Andrade copper sulphate project in Brazil.

“We are delighted to welcome (Carland) as a non-executive director of Aguia,” managing director Fernando Tallarico said.

“He brings decades of sound experience in mining and investment banking and has a track record of success in the junior mining sector which is very relevant to Aguia.

“Of particular note, (Carland’s) previous experience with heap leaching will be invaluable as we progress our Andrade copper sulphate project and other copper assets into production.”

****

Brenda Berlin is departing from her position as acting chief executive and executive director of MC Mining, effective February 2021.

The company has commenced an executive search to appoint a permanent chief executive officer.

Berlin joined MC Mining in April 2018 and became acting chief executive this February.

During this time, she has played a leading role in securing the funds required to develop the company’s Makhado hard coking coal project in South Africa and steered the company through the COVID-19 lockdown.

MC Mining chairman Bernard Pryor thanked Berlin for her commitment to the company, particularly during her tenure as acting chief executive officer.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made the past year incredibly challenging and Berlin has been instrumental in navigating the company through these turbulent times,” he said.

“I wish her well in her future endeavours.”