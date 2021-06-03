Follow the leaders: This week’s executive appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at BCI Minerals, Gold Road Resources, Epiroc and more.

BCI Minerals has appointed former Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive officer Chris Salisbury as a non-executive director.

Salisbury stepped down from his position at Rio Tinto following the destruction of Juukan Gorge in Western Australia last year.

BCI chairman Brian O’Donnell said Salibury will be a valuable addition to the company as it progresses a final investment decision on the Mardie salt project in Western Austraila.

“Chris is a valuable addition to the board as BCI moves towards a final investment decision on the Mardie Project and commencing construction,” O’Donnell said.

“To attract someone of Chris’ calibre is a strong reflection of the progress of our strategy over the past 12 months, and he will add key skills and experience to the board.”

****

Gold Road Resources executive director – discovery and growth, Justin Osborne has resigned from his role after eight years at the company.

Osborne will leave his role on July 1 to ensure a smooth transition is achieved.

Gold Road stated that Osborne’s position will not be replaced due to the board’s ability to provide strategic oversight.

According to Gold Road chairman Timothy Netscher, Osborne has been a valuable part of the company’s growth.

“I wish to thank Justin on behalf of the Board and all of the Gold Road team for his service to the company,” Netscher said.

“Over his time as a senior leader in the business, Justin has led the discovery and resource development of the world-class Gruyere gold deposit, assisted with the progressive feasibility studies of Gruyere and been a part of the successful development and operation of the Gruyere mine.”

“Together with my fellow board members, I wish Justin all the best with his future endeavours.”

Osborne said he will remain a shareholder in the company.

“I firmly believe the foundations for exploration success have been laid by a team of dedicated and highly talented professionals, and I look forward to following the burgeoning story as a Gold Road shareholder,” he said.

****

Epiroc has announced that Håkan Folin will take on the role of chief financial officer for the company.

Folin currently serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Sweden-based steel producer SSAB.

Epiroc president and chief executive officer Helena Hedblom welcomed Folin to the role.

“I am pleased to welcome Håkan to Epiroc,” she said.

“Håkan has a strong industrial background and experience from many years as CFO for SSAB.

“I am convinced that he has the right experience, skills and approach to drive financial and operational excellence and actively contribute to Epiroc’s continued profitable growth.”

Current chief financial officer Anders Lindèn will remain in his role until Folin starts and will continue to serve as an advisor until the end of 2022.

****

Godolphin Resources has hired Jeneta Owens as the company’s new managing director.

The appointment was made after the company’s operational review determined Godolphin should be led by a New South Wales-based managing director due to its portfolio being located in the Lachlan Fold Belt.

Owens will start the role from June 7, 2021, bringing 15-years’ experience in the geoscience field.

She has previously served as exploration manager and exploration team leader at Northparkes copper-gold mine in New South Wales.

“We are delighted that Jeneta is joining Godolphin as our managing director to lead our team exploring and creating value from Godolphin’s portfolio of projects within the world-class Lachlan Fold Belt,” Godolphin chairman Jeremy Read said.

“Jeneta’s experience, particularly at the Northparkes mines, will be critical in accelerating the evaluation and advancement of our projects, while looking for value capture opportunities.”

****

Andromeda Metals has appointed Michael Zannes as chief financial officer of the company.

Xannes has previously worked in commercial roles at New Gold, and has also held roles at Peak Gold Mines and Whitehaven Coal.

“The experience Michael brings to Andromeda will prove to be invaluable as the company moves towards establishing mining operations at the Great White Kaolin Project early next year,” Andromeda stated.

Andromeda executive director and company secretary Nick Harding will continue his role with a focus on corporate governance, shareholder relations and business development following the creation of the chief financial officer role.