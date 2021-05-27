Follow the leaders: This week’s executive appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at Northern Star Resources, Epiroc and Hyperion Metals.

Northern Star Resources has appointed Michael Chaney as non-executive chair of the company from July 1, 2021, replacing current executive chair Bill Beament.

Chaney is currently chairman of Wesfarmers and was previously a director of BHP.

Beament welcomed Chaney’s extensive experience for Northern Star’s next phase of growth.

“I am delighted that Michael has agreed to take on the role of chair of Northern Star,” Beament said.

“He is one of Australia’s most respected and successful business leaders whose vast knowledge and experience at the highest levels will be invaluable to the company as it embarks on its next chapter.”

****

Epiroc senior vice president general counsel Jörgen Ekelöw has announced that he will retire from the role in April 2022.

Ekelöw has held the role since 2017 and had previously held legal positions in the company along with Atlas Copco across a 19-year period.

Epiroc president and chief executive officer Helena Hedblom thanked Ekelöw’s contribution.

“I wish to thank Jörgen already now for his great contribution during his long career with Epiroc and Atlas Copco,” Hedblom said.

“He was instrumental in the successful creation of Epiroc and is a valued member of group management.”

Epiroc has planned to undertake a search for Ekelöw’s successor soon.

****

Hyperion Metals has hired Todd Hannigan as the company’s executive chairman.

Hannigan is currently a large shareholder and non-executive director of Piedmont Lithium.

He has over 25 years experience in the resource industry with roles as company founder, chief executive officer, private capital investor and non-executive director.

According to Hannigan, Hyperion has the potential to grow a major critical minerals operation.

“Our team has made excellent progress on the exploration and evaluation of the Titan project in Tennessee and it is apparent that we have a project that is potentially global in scale and quality, with critical minerals that could be sustainably produced in the heartland of the USA,” he said.

“This strong foundation offers Hyperion the potential to build a multi-generational American critical minerals operation targeting high value titanium mineral sands such as rutile, pseudo-rutile and Hi-Ti ilmenite, as well as zircon and rare earth rich monazite.

“We have already assembled an incredible team and together we intend to go after this compelling opportunity with relentless energy and dedication. We look forward to working with long-term shareholders to build an outstanding, enduring company.”

****

Stavely Minerals has employed Mark Mantle as project manager for the Thursday’s Gossan project in Victoria.

He will oversee and coordinate the upcoming scoping study and phase-1 open pit development at the project.

Mantle has previously served as project manager for Newmont at the Boddington gold expansion project and Jundee operation in Western Australia among other roles across the industry.

The company has also appointed Rob Dennis as a non-executive director of Stavely Minerals, bringing management experience from mining companies including Wiluna Mines, Western Mining Corporation, LionOre Australia and Poseidon Nickel.

Stavely Minerals executive chairman Chris Cairns welcomed the new appointments.

“Rob’s exceptional depth of experience in operations and, in particular, project development broadens the skills of the board in a very meaningful way.

“Likewise, we are delighted to welcome Mark Mantle to the company.

“Mark has very strong experience in project studies and implementation and will be a pivotal and invaluable member of the team as we progress the Thursday’s Gossan project through the upcoming phase-1 open pit scoping study and, assuming the outcomes are positive, into pre-feasibility and feasibility studies leading into permitting and project financing.”

****

Metalicity has moved managing director and chief executive officer Jason Livingstone to the role of technical director.

The role change will see Livingstone focus on accelerating the exploration and development of Metalicity’s gold projects.

Finance director Jason Barton will take on the role as the company’s new chief executive officer.

The leadership switch-up is in response to Metalicity’s joint venture agreement with Nex Metals, which will see the company own 51 per cent of the Kookynie and Yundamindra gold projects in Western Australia.

The changes will be made from June 1, 2021.