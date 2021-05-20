Follow the leaders: This week’s executive appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at Resolute Mining, BlackEarth Minerals, the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS), and more.

Resolute Mining has appointed Stuart Gale as the company’s new managing director and chief executive officer.

Gale joined Resolute in January 2020 as chief financial officer and has also held the role of interim chief executive officer since October 20, 2020.

He has overseen key initiatives including a life of mine update to the Syama gold mine in Mali.

“It gives me great pleasure to confirm Stuart’s appointment as MD (managing director) and CEO (chief executive officer) of Resolute,” Resolute chairman Martin Botha said.

“Over the past six months the Board retained a leading global search advisor who undertook a comprehensive CEO candidate search process.

“Throughout this period, Stuart has provided excellent leadership as interim CEO, and clearly proven himself as the leading candidate for the role.”

Resolute has also appointed Terry Holohan as the company’s new chief operating officer to replace Gale in the role.

****

BlackEarth Minerals has employed Mick Ryan as project manager to finalise the definitive feasibility study (DFS) and lead potential construction of the Maniry graphite project in Madagascar.

Ryan has commenced technical discussions with personnel involved in Maniry’s pilot plant work and DFS activities.

Once discussions are completed, a third party engineering company will be hired to compile the work completed today.

“The appointment of Mick Ryan is an important step towards the development of our Maniry graphite project,” BlackEarth managing director Tom Revy said.

“Mick will oversee the DFS from here and ensure that we ultimately implement a ‘fit for purpose’ project.”

****

Western Australia’s DMIRS has announced a leadership overhaul effective from May 31, 2021.

The government body has appointed Richard Sellers as Director General, after current Director General David Smith announced his retirement.

Sellers is currently the Director General of Western Australia’s Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation.

The DMIRS also appointed Commissioner for Consumer Protection and DMIRS Executive Director Consumer Protection Lanie Chopping as the Director General of the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries.

DMIRS Executive Director Service Delivery Gary Newcombe will transition to the role of Commissioner for Consumer Protection and Acting Executive Director for Consumer Protection.

****

South Harz Potash has recruited Andrew Robertson as the company’s chief financial officer.

Robertson is based in the United Kingdom and will help develop the company’s potash assets in Germany.

Robertson brings financial and corporate experience to the company, including previous chief financial officer positions at Ecometals, African Eagle, White Tiger Gold and Maple Minerals.

“We are pleased to welcome Andrew to the Company at this appropriate phase of corporate growth where he will make a significant contribution to the development of our massive potash assets,” South Harz Potash managing director Chris Gilchrist said.

“The company is on track to complete a short drilling programme in advance of issuing an updated mineral resource estimate and technical and economic study by the end of 2021.”

****

Stanmore Coal has appointed Rees Fleming as company secretary from July 22, 2021.

The appointment follows the resignation of Tristan Garthe, who has agreed to a position as Stanmore’s chief financial officer at the MetRes joint venture (JV).

MetRes is a JV between Stanmore Coal and M Resources, and includes the development of the Millennium and Mavis Downs projects in Queensland.

Both projects were acquired from Peabody Energy in April with mining planned to recommence in July 2021.

MetRes has anticipated a production ramp up of one million tonnes per annum.