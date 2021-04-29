Follow the leaders: This week’s executive appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at Rio Tinto, Energy Resources of Australia, Western Australia’s Chamber of Minerals and Energy and more.

Rio Tinto chief legal officer and external affairs, Barbara Levi, has resigned from her role at the company.

Levi will move on to become group general counsel at UBS following the end of her employment at Rio Tinto in October.

“(Levi) has made a significant contribution during her time with Rio Tinto and we will be saddened to see her leave. We offer her our very best wishes for the future, ”Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm said.

Rio Tinto has commenced a search for a suitable successor.

****

Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) non-executive director Marcia Hanrahan has departed her role at the company following its annual general meeting yesterday (April 28).

She joined ERA in mid-2020 after building a 20-year career in the resource industry.

Her experience spans from operating, corporate and major capital projects to working across aluminium, alumina, bauxite, industrial minerals and coal divisions.

Hanrahan is also the head of risk at Rio Tinto.

****

The Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia (CME) has named Fiona Hick as its new president.

Hick is Woodside’s executive vice president operations and succeeds Ivan Vella who is moving to Canada to become Rio Tinto’s chief executive, aluminium.

Hick, who is believed to be the first woman to serve as CME president, has 25 years of experience across mining and oil and gas.

“I’m very proud of the way the entire sector has collaborated to operate both safely and effectively through the COVID-19 pandemic. And there are so many more exciting opportunities set to be realised,” she said.

“The $140 billion in mining and resources sector projects in the pipeline around the state reflect how our sector will continue to support economic growth and job creation for Western Australia for decades to come.”

CME chief executive Paul Everingham said he had known Hick through her involvement with CME as both vice president and member of the executive committee.

“(Hick) is an extremely experienced, passionate and skilled leader within our sector and I know these qualities will be vital in her new role as president,” he said.

CME also appointed Venturex executive director to-be Bill Beament and Newmont Australia regional chief financial officer Felicity Hughes as vice presidents.

****

Mayur Resources has appointed Richard Seville to chair its iron and industrial sands business, Mayur Iron.

Seville was the managing director of Orocobre for 12 years, leading the company through the exploration, permitting, financing and construction of the Olaroz lithium project in Argentina.

His appointment comes as part of Mayur’s diaggregation strategy, where Mayu Iron will move into a standalone listing and Aydton Resources will be created as a spin out company for Mayur’s copper and gold assets.

“Mr Seville’s breadth of experience across all facets of the resources industry will be invaluable as we rebrand Mayur Iron and prepare it for listing on an appropriate exchange,” Mayur managing director Paul Mulder said.

“His strong technical grounding, coupled with his history of delivering value will be pivotal in setting our strategy and supporting Mayur Iron chief executive Mr Simon Slesarewich in bringing our Orokolo Bay iron sands project in Papua New Guinea into production.”

Seville is also on the company board of Orocobre, OZ Minerals and Agrimin.

****

Queensland Pacific Metals has welcomed a non-executive director, James Simpson, to the board.

He is Peel Mining executive director mining and was previously Aurelia Metals managing director and chief executive.

Simpson is a mining engineer with more than 30 years of experience in mining, particularly underground metalliferous mining.

His appointment comes as Queensland Pacific is completing a definitive feasibility study for the Tech nickel-cobalt project in Townsville, Queensland.

“(Simpson) has a detailed understanding of what is required when taking a resources project through its technical feasibility and funding/development phases and ultimately into production,” Queensland Pacific chairman Eddie King said.