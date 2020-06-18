Follow the leaders: BHP headlines latest appointments

Stay on top of the latest executive appointments across the mining sector over the past week, including at BHP, Ausmex Mining, Gold Road Resources, and more.

BHP is welcoming a new chief financial officer (CFO) to its ranks, David Lamont, who will replace outgoing CFO Peter Beaven effective December this year.

Lamont has served as CFO of biotechnology company CSL Limited since January 2016. Prior to this role he was CFO and executive director at MMG from 2010.

He also worked as a CFO for various other companies, notably OZ Minerals, PaperlinX and Incitec Pivot, and started his career as an accountant at Deloitte back in 1986.

Lamont is no stranger to BHP either, having held senior roles within the company’s ranks between 2001 and 2006, including as CFO of the company’s carbon steel materials and energy coal businesses.

Beaven will continue in the role of CFO until November 30 and provide Lamont with ongoing leadership and guidance until the handover period, supporting Lamont into 2021 before departing the company.

****

Three founding directors from the Ausmex Mining board have resigned to pursue their own interests. They were acknowledged as being instrumental in introducing gold projects to Ausmex.

Former non-executive director and Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) member Aaron Day will take on the role of interim managing director. Day has been involved in the mining, exploration and processing industry for 20 years and is a current registered site senior executive for the Queensland Mines Department.

Trevor Coombe has been appointed to the board as a non-executive director, transitioning from his previous role as managing director of Young Australia Mines, formerly known as Moly Mines.

Coombe has also served as chief executive of the Kurri Kurri aluminium smelter and Savage Resources’ coal operations and was a senior mining engineer at the Lady Loretta joint venture in Cloncurry, Queensland.

****

Gold Road Resources has appointed Maree Arnason as an independent non-executive director, effective as of June 15.

Arnason, who is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (FAICD) has had a 30-year long career in the natural resources, energy and manufacturing sectors, at companies including BHP, Carter Holt Harvey, Svenska Cellulosa AB and Wesfarmers, across commodities including copper, gold, iron ore, coal, mineral sands, natural gas and timber.

She is also a non-executive director, chair of the sustainability committee and audit and risk committee member of Sandfire Resources.

****

James Dack has been appointed as executive director at Magnis Energy Technologies.

Dack started in the real estate industry as a founding partner in one of Australia’s most successful real estate brands and has across government, private and public enterprises.

He also sits on the board of directors for the Police Citizens Youth Clubs New South Wales, an organisation that he has been involved with for more than 40 years.

****

Flinders Mines has appointed doctor Andrew Whitehead as the company’s Perth based general manager, effective June 17.

Whitehead’s appointment follows a review of the company’s executive requirements as it moves into the next development phase of the Pilbara iron ore project.

He has 20 years’ experience across mining, resources, banking, finance, manufacturing, advisory and government in multiple jurisdictions, including China.

His most recent role was managing junior miner Stable Resources, graduating from Flinders University with a PhD in economics and international business management.

Current chief executive David McAdam will cease his role on June 23 and hand over all executive management to Whitehead.

****

Current Orminex executive chairman Daryl Henthorn has resigned as executive director but will remain on the company board as a non-executive director.

The current directors will rotate the role of chairperson and executive responsibilities on an interim basis, and all payments to directors will be ceased for six months for the time being.

****

Adriatic Metals is welcoming a new head of corporate affairs, Dominic Roberts, to replace Milos Bosnjakovic who will stop all his involvement with the company and its subsidiaries.

Roberts has 25-plus years’ experience operating in Balkans nations, having served as the group operations director at Mineco, one of the largest base metal miners in the Balkans.

In this role, Roberts oversaw permitting and development of the Olovo mine in Bosnia, which is in the same canton as Adriatic’s Vares project, and has strong relationships with the local community and government.