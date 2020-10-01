Follow the leaders: This week’s appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at Lynas Corporation, Vulcan Energy, Kalium Lakes and more.

Lynas Corporation has made two executive changes as newly elected chair Kathleen Conlon formally started her term yesterday (September 30).

This follows the retirement of former chair Mike Harding.

Conlon has been a non-executive director of Lynas since November 2011 and brings a deep knowledge of the company, extensive strategy and operational expertise to the role.

Lynas also appointed Vanessa Guthrie as a new non-executive director, effective today (October 1).

Guthrie, who will be based in Perth, is an experienced board director with over 30 years in the resources sector.

She has qualifications in geology, environment, law and business management, including a PhD in geology.

Guthrie is linked to leadership roles in many organisations, including the Western Australian Cricket Association where she is deputy chair; the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Santos and Tronox Holdings where she is a non-executive director; Adbri where she is lead independent director and deputy chair; and Curtin University where she is pro-chancellor.

****

Former Tesla director for central Europe Jochen Rudat has joined Vulcan Energy’s business development team to explore zero carbon lithium partnerships in the European electric vehicle sector.

Rudat was one of Tesla’s first marketing and sales employees in Europe, where he built a team of 250 people and was responsible for the launch of various Tesla models in the region.

During part of his 10-year stint with Tesla, Rudat reported directly to chief executive and founder Elon Musk.

Prior to Tesla, Rudat worked for BMW, Kia and Porsche and more recently as chief sales officer for Italian luxury car maker Automobili Pininfarina to launch its electric hypercar Battista.

“We’re excited to be joined by such an experienced member of the electric automotive industry,” Vulcan managing director Francis Wedin said.

“Rudat will work alongside and complement our business development team led by Vincent Pedailles, providing his expert industry insight as we explore offtake agreements and strategic partnerships surrounding our world-first zero carbon lithium product, process and project in Europe.”

****

Kalium Lakes has made two key management appointments as the company continues its period of significant change.

Antony Beckmand has been named as the new chief financial officer while Robert Mencel will fill the role of general manager, operations.

Beckmand is a certified practicing accountant with more than 20 years’ experience in finance within the mining industry, with a background in iron ore, gold, mineral sands and base metals.

He held executive management positions with Sydvaranger, Northern Iron and Minas de Alquife as well as finance roles with Exxaro Resources, Perilya and Robe River Iron Associates.

He will officially begin his role with Kalium Lakes in mid-November.

Mencel is the former chief executive of Republic of Nauru’s phosphate company Ronphos Corporation and has 25 years to his career developing and running mining, minerals processing and engineering operations.

He will commence his work with the operations team at the Beyondie sulphate of potash project following a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine period.

These appointments follow a renewal of the Kalium Lakes board and election of a new chairman Stephen Dennis in recent months.

****

Zenith Minerals non-executive director Peter Bird has been promoted to non-executive chairman, effective yesterday (September 30).

He replaces outgoing chairman Mike Joyce, who has been a director of Zenith since its listing in 2007 and a chairman since 2013.

Bird, who joined Zenith as non-executive director this March, comes from a background in senior technical management, investor relations and human resources positions with companies such as Newmont, Normandy Mining and Western Mining Corporation.

“Zenith is entering an exciting phase in its life cycle having aggregated a strong foundation suite of precious and base metal projects, the most advanced on which are being evaluated with exploration drilling,” Bird said.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to publicly thank outgoing chairman Mike Joyce for a very positive and long-standing contribution to the business.

“Joyce should be regarded as one of the founders of the company and we wish him every success in his private interests.”

****

Artemis Resources has welcomed Boyd Timler as a new independent non-executive director to the company.

Timler has held senior executive and operational positions in open pit and underground gold and base metal mines for more than 38 years.

This includes a stint as chief executive and managing director of Medusa Mining and chief operating officer at both Panoramic Resources and Beadell Resources.

He has also worked in senior management roles at Barrick Gold between 2005 and 2013 and prior to this period, in senior roles with Placer Dome, Kinross Gold Corporation and TVX Gold overseeing numerous resource development projects.

Artemis chairman Mark Potter said Boyd would add “tremendous value” to the company as it advanced its Carlow Castle and Paterson projects in Western Australia.

****

Former Adani head of corporate finance Matthew Doube has filled the role of chief financial officer at Nusantara Resources as it advances the Awak Mas gold project in Indonesia.

Doube is backed by more than 15 years of experience in capital raising, financing, mergers and acquisitions and strategic advisory.

During his time with Adani, Doube led some of the resources sector’s largest and most challenging funding initiatives.

Prior to this role, he worked with Standard Chartered Bank, Gryphon Partners and the Macquarie Group.

He has resided in Asia for seven years where he will remain for the time being.