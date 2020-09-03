Follow the leaders: This week’s executive movements

Keep up with the latest executive appointments across the mining sector, headlined by the resignation of Stanmore Coal chief executive Craig McCabe.

Craig McCabe has resigned as chief executive officer of Stanmore Coal following just five months in the role.

McCabe, who became chief executive of Stanmore in April, successfully transitioned the company to its new majority owners Golden Investments Australia.

He has been replaced by interim chief executive Marcelo Matos to ensure an orderly transition of leadership within the company.

Matos has more than 20 years’ experience in management, marketing, strategy and planning and has served in business development roles in the mining sector in Australia, Asia, Mozambique and Brazil.

This includes various senior roles at Vale as chief marketing and strategy officer for coal and Australian managing director.

The board thanked McCabe for his service, particularly for his role in advancing approvals for the development of the Isaac Downs and Isaac Plains East extension projects.

Ian Holland has joined Navarre Minerals as the joint managing director, effective immediately, alongside current managing director Geoff McDermott.

McDermott will support Holland’s transition into the role as joint-managing director until he leaves the board in March next year.

Holland was appointed as a non-executive director on May 25 for his strong track record of value creation for the mining industry.

His most recent prior role was as vice president of the Australian operations of Kirkland Lake Gold, where he was responsible for all activities in Australia, including overseeing the Fosterville gold mine in Victoria.

During his transition into managing director of Navarre, Holland will have primary responsibility over the company’s external relationships, while McDermott will oversee exploration activities.

Navarre chairman Kevin Wilson welcomed Holland into the role and acknowledged McDermott’s efforts and commitment to the company as a founding shareholder before becoming managing director in 2011.

Great Southern Mining has made several executive changes throughout the company, including Sean Gregory as its new chief executive, effective immediately.

Gregory has more than 20 years’ experience in project development for mining operations including BHP, Murchison Metals and Mineral Resources.

Most recently, Gregory was chief executive and managing director of Barra Resources, where he remains on-board as a non-executive director.

Great Southern Mining has also welcomed a new head of exploration in Queensland, Octavio Garcia.

Garcia brings 25 years’ experience in exploration and development to the company and will be responsible for establishing the company’s Queensland base of operations.

He has participated in exploration and development projects with companies including Barrick, Consolidated Tin, Xstrata and Mt Isa Mines.

Great Southern Mining chief operating officer Mark Major has also announced that he is stepping down from his role with the company.

Boss Resources has appointed uranium expert Wyatt Buck to its board as a non-executive director, effective October.

Buck has extensive operational and project execution experience in the uranium space, dating back to 1991 when he spent 15 years in various roles with Cameco Corporation.

At Cameco, Buck was general manager of the McArthur River uranium mine and the Key Lake Mill, which is the largest uranium operation in the world.

Buck has also held senior operational roles including general manager and managing director with Paladin Energy and operations director with First Quantum Minerals where he has been since 2011.

Boss Resources is pleased to have someone of Buck’s experience in the company, stating that his expertise will prove “immensely valuable” as Boss progresses the Honeymoon project in South Australia to a production restart.

Carpentaria Resources has welcomed Linda Lau to its company board as it resets its Hawsons iron project joint venture.

Lau has built a stellar career of more than 30 years as a corporate consultant, including setting up China’s Anshan Iron & Steel’s (now the Ansteel Group) first Australian joint venture.

She has also worked stints with large corporations such as Newscorp and Mallesons Stephen Jacques and was the founding director of Angang Australia.

Carpentaria chairman Peter Graham said Lau’s strong work history in the iron and steel industries was of enormous attraction to Carpentaria, as was her experience from working on many Chinese-Australian joint venture projects.

“The company looks forward to using the newly aligned ownership structure to attract strategic partners and investment to move the Hawsons project forward,” Graham said.

Geologist and economist Michael Edwards has been named as non-executive director of Auroch Minerals.

Edwards has more than 20 years’ experience in senior management in the public and private sector, with three years under his belt in Barclays Australia’s corporate finance department, followed by eight years as an exploration and mine geologist with companies including Gold Mines of Australia, Eagle Mining and International Mining Resources.

He has also worked as a both a geologist and corporate advisor across a range of industries in both Australia and Africa.

Auroch non-executive director Chris Hansen has resigned from his role to pursue other work commitments.

The company welcomed Edwards to the role and thanked Hansen for his time with the company.