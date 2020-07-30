Follow the leaders: This week’s appointments

Stay on top of the latest executive movement across the mining sector over the past week, including at Kalium Lakes, Northern Minerals, Decmil and more.

Kalium Lakes chief development officer Rudolph van Niekerk has been promoted to interim chief executive officer as the company reviews its board and management structure.

This comes after chief executive officer and managing director Brett Hazelden ceased his role with the company effective from July 24.

van Niekerk is a co-founder of the Western Australia headquartered company and has provided technical and development guidance at the Beyondie sulphate of potash project (BSOPP) since its inception.

Kalium Lakes chairman Mal Randall thanked Hazelden for his efforts as the company’s co-founder and director during the past six years.

****

Colin Moorhead has joined Aeris Resources as the newest non-executive director, effective as of July 27 (Monday).

Moorhead is a geologist that has spent his career in both operational and executive roles, including global responsibility for exploration and resource development at Newcrest Mining and chief executive officer of PT Merdeka copper gold company.

He is also currently a non-executive director of Xanadu Mines.

Moorhead replaces outgoing board member Marcus Derwin, who has been in the role since 2016 and has resigned effective immediately.

Aeris thanked Derwin for his contribution to the company including the acquisition of the Cracow mine and welcomed Moorhead aboard.

****

Northern Minerals has welcomed a new chief executive, Mark Tory, who has served the company as chief financial officer and secretary for eight years.

Tory is replacing former managing director and chief executive George Bauk, who resigned in June.

Tory was former vice president finance for Anglo American Base Metal Exploration, with exploration projects spanning across 27 countries.

Acting executive chairman Colin McCavana will revert to his former role of non-executive chairman of the Northern Minerals board.

“The board believes the decision to promote Mr Tory into the role of CEO represents the most appropriate path forward for the company,” McCavana said.

“… Mr Tory is a highly experienced resources executive with significant corporate memory of the journey Northern Minerals has been on with Browns Range.”

****

Taruga Minerals has welcomed two new non-executive directors Paul Cronin and Eric de Mori to the company.

Cronin and de Mori have worked together previously as co-founders of Adriatic Metals, Cronin also having served as managing director of the company.

He brings more than 20 years’ experience to Taruga and has also worked as vice president of RMB resources and is a non-executive director of Black Dragon Gold and Global Atomic Corporation.

de Mori is the head of natural resources advisory firm Ashanti Capital and a non-executive director of Invictus Energy, bringing more than 15 years’ experience in corporate finance to Taruga.

Chief executive Thomas Line said he was “thrilled” to welcome Adriatic’s founding members to Taruga and looked forward to their contribution as the company grew its maiden Flinders and Torrens copper projects in South Australia.

Cronin and de Mori will replace outgoing non-executive directors Cameron Williams and Stefan White, who have been thanked for their contributions during their tenure.

****

Decmil Group chairman David Saxelby and non-executive director Bill Healy have retired from the company board. The men will be replaced by Decmil’s current chief financial officer Peter Thomas and former King & Wood Mallesons partner Andrew Barclay.

Both Thomas and Barclay have held senior positions at Fortescue Metals Group. Thomas is Fortescue’s former chief executive and Barclay previously Fortescue’s senior legal counsel.

Barclay has also been appointed Decmil chairman.

“These board changes are another step in Decmil’s rebuild,” Barclay said.

“We expect to announce further board changes in the first six months of 2021 as we build out the board’s expertise, governance and diversity.”

****

Australian Potash has appointed Cathy Moises as a non-executive director of the company.

Moises has worked as a senior resources analyst, head of research and partner for several major stockbroking firms including Merrill Lynch and Citigroup.

Her research coverage includes gold, base metals, mineral sands and the rare earths sector.

Moises currently serves as non-executive director for Arafura Resources and WA Kaolin.

“As we close out the FEED (front-end engineering design) program and move into the funding and development phase of the Lake Wells sulphate of potash project, the directors of Australian Potash are focussed on an appropriate diversity of skills at the board level,” Australian Potash managing director and chief executive Matt Shackleton said.

“We are excited to have (Moises) join us at this very important time and look forward to her bringing her equity capital markets background and network to the (Australian Potash) team.”