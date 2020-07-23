Follow the leaders: This week’s appointments

Stay on top of the latest executive movement across the mining sector over the past week, including at Legend Mining, Pure Minerals, Scandi Vanadium and more.

Legend Mining has appointed ex-Creasy Group geologist Oliver Kiddie as its new executive director, as Derek Waterfield steps down from the board.

Waterfield will become Legend’s general manager of exploration, focussing on the Rockford nickel-copper-zinc-silver-gold project in Western Australia’s Fraser Range.

Kiddie’s appointment represents a new phase at the Rockford project as he brings 18 years of experience in exploration, geology, resource definition, project development and production at both Australian and international projects.

He will assume the role on August 10.

****

Stephen Grocott has become the new chief executive of Pure Minerals, bringing with him 15 years’ experience in senior mining roles.

He will play a key role in technical and marketing activities for Pure Minerals’ Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (TECH) project.

Grocott has accumulated more than 40 years in the sector, including a nine-year stint at Rio Tinto as chief advisor of processing as well as similar positions at BHP, Alcoa, Comalco (now Rio Tinto Aluminium), Southern Pacific Petroleum and South32.

****

Scandi Vanadium has made several changes to its board following the resignation of secretary and director Simon Robertson.

His role will be filled by new secretary Ian Hobson and executive director Tom Langley.

Hobson, a chartered accountant and secretary, has 30 years’ experience in corporate finance, governance, accounting and secretary duties, including a stint as a director at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Langley has built an experience in Western Australian-focussed identification of prospective ground and early stage mine project evaluation, having been active in the Paterson Province since 2013.

He has worked on large-scale gold resource definition projects with Northern Star Resources and significant Fraser Range nickel discoveries, Nova-Bollinger and Silver Knight, as well as operational experience as the founder of river stone/sand product supplier DT Sands in the Pilbara region.

The company thanked Robertson, who has been on the board of Scandi Vanadium and its predecessor company since 2015 for his contribution.

****

AuStar Gold has welcomed Jason Larocca to its team as a senior geologist to lead the company’s regional exploration, in-mine drilling and other associated activities.

He will work alongside the company’s longstanding geologist, Juan Cipriano.

Larocca has a relevant background in geology, having worked in similar roles for Fortescue Metals Group, Barrick Gold and Catalyst Metals.

He holds a Master’s degree in ore deposit geology, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in science, and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

Larocca replaces Peter de Vries, who will remain available to the company through his consultancy but is stepping away from his geology role.

AuStar Gold thanked de Vries for his contribution to the company, which included his stint as acting chief executive for several months last year.

****

Michael Chapman has been named as a non-executive director of Diatreme Resources, immediately following the company’s annual general meeting.

Chapman has more than 40 years’ experience in mining engineering, having engineered and managed open-cut and underground mining projects in Australia and internationally.

His most recent role was chief operating officer of White Energy Company, following the same role at Felix Resources.

He has worked at a range of Australian and Indonesian operations, in commodities including coal, iron ore, copper and nickel.

****

Alexandre Belleau will be the chief operating officer of Champion Iron, stepping up from his most recent position as general manager of projects and innovation.

Belleau was instrumental in Champion’s successful recommissioning of the Bloom Lake mine in Quebec, Canada, upon joining the company in 2016.

Champion chief executive noted Belleau’s efforts in delivering projects on time and on budget, and his work in managing and improving business models.

Belleau graduated with a Bachelor of mechanical engineering degree from the Université de Sherbrooke in Canada and is an executive member of the Quebec Mining Association.