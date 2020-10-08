Follow the leaders: This week’s appointments

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at Horizon Gold, Troy Resources and more.

Leigh Ryan has been appointed as the new managing director of Horizon Gold.

Ryan is a geologist of 30 years who has worked in various project evaluation, exploration management and executive management roles in Australia and Africa.

He was most recently the managing director of Alchemy Resources and previously the managing director of Chrysalis Resources and Boss Resources, as well as exploration manager for Resolute Mining.

At Horizon, Ryan will oversee exploration and development strategies for the Gum Creek gold project in Western Australia.

He will officially commence the role no later than January next year.

In the interim, Jamie Sullivan will remain executive director before reverting to non-executive director.

****

Caprice Resources has completed its acquisition of Goldview Metals, which has led to the appointment of two new board members, Michael Caruso (announced in August) and Adam Miethke.

Miethke was most recently the non-executive director of Calidus Resources and is managing director of corporate advisory firm Discovery Capital.

The company will also have a new non-executive chairman, David Church, following the resignation of Bryn Hardcastle.

Caprice executive director Scott Partrizi welcomed the three new company members and thanked Hardcastle for his contribution to the company since its inception.

“We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of Goldview Metals and to be welcoming both Michael Caruso and Adam Miethke to the board.

“The company and its shareholders can now look forward with excitement to the upcoming maiden drill program at the Island gold project.”

****

Troy Resources non-executive director John Jones has announced that he will be retiring from the company board.

Jones has been on the board since 1988 and was company chairman for 20 years from 1988 to 2008.

Over this period, he oversaw Western Australian gold operations that included Cornishman stage one, Cornishman stage two, Pilot, Bulchina, Lord Henry and Lord Nelson and others in South America.

“I have very much enjoyed working with (Jones) over the years,” Troy managing director Ken Nilsson said.

“His contribution to Troy could not have been more substantial. All Troy board members join me in wishing him the very best in his future endeavours.”

His resignation will become effective at the Troy annual general meeting in November.

****

Mako Gold has made changes to its board, including appointing Michelle Muscillo as a new non-executive chairman.

Muscillo has been a non-executive director of Mako since 2017 and replaces co-founder Mark Elliott who is retiring.

In addition, Steven Zaninovich has been appointed as a non-executive director.

Zaninovich has more than 25 years’ experience in mine project development and management experience across a variety of commodities.

He has served as chief operating officer of Gryphon Minerals and is a non-executive director of Sarama Resources, Canyon Resources, Maximus Resources and Indiana Resources.

****

Matador Mining has welcomed a new non-executive director Nicole Adshead-Bell to enhance the company’s profile in North America.

Adshead-Bell, who is based in Vancouver, Canada, has a career spanning 24 years in the mining industry, most recently via her position as chief executive and managing director of Beadell Resources.

Prior to this, she was director of mining research at Sun Valley Gold, and currently is serving as president of Cupel Advisory Corporation, a company she developed to focus on investments in the resources sector.

Adshead-Bell will oversee Matador as it progresses the Cape Ray gold project in Newfoundland, Canada, which has a mineral resource of about 840,000 ounces of gold and prospective exploration opportunities.