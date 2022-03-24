Follow the leaders: This month’s executive movements

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at DRA Global, Schlam and Gold Industry Group.

Engineering group DRA Global managing director and chief executive officer Andrew Naude has stepped down from both roles after nine years as a senior executive.

Naude’s stint at the top saw him become DRA’s longest-serving director as he transformed the company into a global mining services business across five continents with annual revenue around $1 billion.

“I am proud to say that everything we set out to achieve in 2016 has been achieved,” Naude said.

“I joined DRA to deliver a specific growth and internationalisation objective. Since then, DRA has doubled in size through a successful international expansion to 4700 employees and 19 offices worldwide, and has become a truly global service provider to the mining, minerals and metals sector.”

Naude will assist the company in a talent search and handover period.

****

Perth-based mining company Schlam has appointed David Haslett as its new board chairperson, effective from February 1, 2022.

Haslett has served as a director of the board at Schlam since August 2021.

Prior to this, Haslett was the president and chief executive officer of CR Mining (formerly known as CQMS Razer), for more than nine years, where he was directly responsible for growing the business as well as spearheading several innovative changes.

“I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for Schlam – the needs of our clients, employees and other stakeholders are changing rapidly,” Haslett said.

“Schlam is dealing with these changes in thoughtful and innovative ways which will benefit all stakeholders for years to come.”

****

The Gold Industry Group has appointed Gold Fields’ vice president of Legal and Compliance Kelly Carter for a second term as chair and welcomed Saturn Metals managing director Ian Bamborough as vice chair in his first year as a director.

Bamborough’s entrance marks the first time an explorer has held a board position for the Group.

“It is a pleasure to be able to support the Gold Industry Group’s important role in championing and connecting Australians to our gold industry,” he said.

“I look forward to working with the Chair, my fellow Directors, the management and staff, and most importantly our stakeholders and community.”

Carter recognised the importance of welcome more female executives into the industry.

“I am delighted to continue to work with the newly elected Board of Directors in leading the Gold Industry Group, and to build on the achievements of the last year,” she said.

“The composition of the board is testament to our increased focus on broadening representation, which is also demonstrated by the expansive national reach of our programs.”

****

Earlier in March, Australian Strategic Metals (ASM) announced the retirement of Ian Chalmers from the board as he resigned as director of ASM.

Chalmers was a stalwart of the company since he tabled ASM’s flagship Dubbo project in 1987 and oversaw its development thereafter.

ASM chairman Ian Gandel commended Chalmers for his contribution to the company and the industry.

“Mr Chalmers had been a truly outstanding contributor to the board – his expertise, experience, common sense and pragmatic approach has benefitted all at board level,” Gandel said.

“Ian’s history with ASM and knowledge of the resources industry has provided significant value to the Dubbo project and the company since inception.”