Follow the leaders: Changes at New Century, Coronado and more

Stay on top of the latest executive movement across the mining sector over the past week, at Taruga Minerals, Coronado Global Resources, New Century Resources and more.

Taruga Minerals has welcomed a new chief executive officer, Thomas Line.

The South Australia-based geologist is stepping up from his role as project manager for Taruga’s Flinders iron-oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) project in the state, where he has been instrumental in the company’s acquisition of both the Flinders and Torrens IOCG projects.

Prior to this, Line was a senior exploration geologist for SIMEC Mining, working at an iron ore mine in the Middleback Ranges in South Australia.

Line will continue his exploration efforts at Taruga’s South Australian projects.

****

Coronado Global Resources has appointed former BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) chief financial officer (CFO) Gerhard Ziems as its new CFO.

Ziems has also served as BHP’s global head of coal marketing as well as CFO of one of Australia’s largest railroad companies, Pacific National.

He replaces outgoing CFO Ayten Saridas, who will remain as group CFO until August 15 to ensure a smooth handover. Ziems will start in his new role on July 13.

****

New Century Resources‘ Evan Cranston has resigned from his position as non-executive director, effective immediately.

Cranston, who was New Century’s inaugural chairman, led the company to restarting the Century zinc mine operations in Queensland. He also helped established New Century as a top 10 zinc producer and a leading mine rehabilitation company.

He remains a supportive shareholder of New Century and looks forward to seeing its positive future growth.

The New Century board thanked Cranston for his commitment to the company and is now working to find an appropriate candidate to replace Cranston in the coming months.

****

Economist Jørn Skorv Nielsen has been named as the new executive general manager of Greenland Minerals.

Nielsen, who is based in Nuuk, Greenland will drive the development of the company’s in-country projects, including the Kvanefield rare earths project.

He has been a senior member of the Greenland administration for more than a decade, working in roles such as deputy minister for industry, trade, mineral resources, research and labour.

Nielsen also brings a range of international negotiation experience from his work in government delegations across Europe, Australia, North America and Asia.

****

ioneer has announced that current chairman James Calaway will be an executive of the company for a 12-month period, effective from July 1.

The company described his efforts during the past year as “exceeding the duties typical of a non-executive chairman”, after putting in countless hours of sales and marketing for the company’s Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project in Nevada, the United States.

Calaway has been chairman since 2017 and non-executive chairman for eight years prior to this time.

****

Metalsearch has restructured its board, with a new managing director and company chairperson joining the team.

Following the resignation of chairperson Keong Chang, Peter Zardo will join the board and assume the role of managing director, while materials scientist Sylvia Tulloch will fill the role of chairperson.

Zardo has been chief operating officer of Metalsearch since April, and will continue driving the future of the Abercorn kaolin project in Queensland.

Tulloch brings with her a wealth of experience of managing high technology businesses, having founded and managed Dyesol Limited and been an investor and director for many start-up companies, two of which were taken to ASX listed status.