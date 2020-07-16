Follow the leaders: Appointments at Geopacific, Sipa and more

Stay on top of the latest executive movement across the mining sector over the past week, at Geopacific Resources, Sipa Resources, Talisman Mining and more.

Geopacific Resources has welcomed a new chief executive, Tim Richards, who will commence in the role in October.

Richards was most recently St Barbara general manager technical services and Simberi gold operations since 2013.

Geopacific stated that he was instrumental in the turnaround of the Papua New Guinea-based operations, delivering five record years of gold production.

“He understands the challenges and delights of Papua New Guinea as well as the importance of building and maintaining an open and transparent dialogue with the local communities, all levels of government and regulatory authorities,” Geopacific chairman Ian Clyne, who will continue to operate in an executive capacity to facilitate the transition, said.

“Our views are completely aligned on the enormous potential of the Woodlark gold project and the potential and capacity of Papua New Guineans generally … (Richards) is ready to meet the challenges of delivering the Woodlark gold project and to take a more strategic leadership role as CEO of Geopacific.”

The Woodlark project is located in the vicinity of St Barbara’s Simberi operations.

***

Sipa Resources has appointed John Forwood to its board of directors, following advice that non-executive director, Karen Field, does not intend to stand for re-election.

Forwood is a geologist and lawyer with extensive experience in equity markets, with a particular focus on the junior resources sector. He is chief investment officer at Lowell Resources Fund.

Sipa chairman Tim Kennedy said Forwood would bring with him a unique blend of experience including technical, legal and equity and investment in the junior resources sector.

“The board is very much looking forward to working alongside (Forwood) as we drive Sipa forward through the next phase of exploration, discovery and growth,” Sipa chairman Tim Kennedy said.

***

Mark Connelly has joined Chesser Resources as non-executive chairman of the company.

Connelly has built a track record in African gold exploration and development, including the $US570 million ($819.9 million) merger of Papillon Resources with B2 Gold Corp in 2014 and the $US600 million merger of Adamus Resources with Endeavour Mining in 2011.

More recently, Connelly was the chairman of West African Resources through the development, construction and commissioning of the Sanbrado gold mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

He is currently non-executive chairman at Oklo Resources, and member of the Australian Institute of Management, Australian Institute of Company Directors and the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration.

***

Kerry Harmanis has joined Talisman Mining as non-executive chairman after being the company’s major shareholder (18 per cent stake) since 2007.

Harmanis has built a career in the Australian exploration and mining industry for more than 40 years, in which he was the founder and executive chairman of Jubilee Mines.

He will now succeed Jeremy Kirkwood, who will remain on the Talisman board as a non-executive director.

“(Harmanis) has been a long-standing shareholder and supporter of Talisman. He will bring experience, energy and opportunities to Talisman, which has significantly transformed over the past two years through the sale of its Monty and Sinclair assets to become a pure, cash-backed exploration company with a prospective royalty portfolio,” Kirkwood said.

Harmanis said that Talisman had an exciting future in front of it as it was well-placed to participate in what is currently a buoyant market for junior exploration companies, especially in the gold sector.

“Our focus will be both to maximise returns from our existing assets while also looking for new growth opportunities in the gold and base metals sector in Western Australia,” Harmanis said.

***

Investigator Resources has welcomed a non-executive director, Andrew Shearer to join the company’s board.

Shearer was most recently senior resource analyst with PAC Partners, and previously with Phillip Capital and Austock.

He also held technical and senior management roles with Mount Isa Mines, Glengarry Resources and the South Australian Government.

“With the Paris silver project (in South Australia) as a significant asset, and a supportive shareholder base, Investigator (is) well positioned to take advantage of the current buoyant market conditions to deliver value,” Shearer said.

He will replace David Ransom upon his resignation from the company.