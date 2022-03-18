FLSmidth sets sail for Port of Gladstone

FLSmidth will build Gladstone Ports Corporation’s (GPC) new shiploader in Queensland and decommission the old shiploader in a safe and sustainable manner.

The contract is worth approximately DKK225 million ($45.45 million), with the new shiploader to replace GPC’s existing shiploader 1 which has loaded bulk material onto ships for 43 years.

FLSmidth will build the new shiploader within Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Port Central Precinct, where it will then be transferred via a heavy lift ship a short distance to its new home for operation.

“We are delighted to have been selected by Gladstone Ports Corporation to supply a shiploader to their port operations,” FLSmidth regional president Tamer Eid said.

“A happy returning customer proves the value and efficiency delivered by FLSmidth, and underlines our strong position in the bulk material handling arena.

“The shiploader will be fully compliant to Australian standards, meet all technical specifications for load limits and will be produced locally in Gladstone.”

The award comes after GPC’s board approved the project and endorsement was provided by the Queensland Government to proceed with the project in February.

FLSmidth and its antecedent companies have supplied Gladstone Ports with the two other existing shiploaders at the port.

GPC Chair Dr Anthony Lynham said that the shiploader project was a significant achievement for local and regional manufacturing.

“Traditionally, machines of this size are constructed overseas and imported into Australia, so to be able to have FLSmidth build one right here at our Port Central Precinct is a win for manufacturing in our state and a win for local jobs,” Lynham said.

“It not only shows confidence in future market demand for exports, but it’s great news in terms of local and regional jobs, trade capacity, and the region’s prosperity as GPC plans for the next 50 years.”

In February, the Queensland Government committed an investment of more than $60 million for the new coal shiploader.

Queensland Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Cameron Dick said the investment in the new shiploader would support thousands of jobs in the resources sector for decades to come.

“This investment will see the replacement of the oldest shiploader at the RG Tanna Coal Terminal, which has been operating for more than 40 years,” he said.

“As the Port of Gladstone grows and diversifies to export the hydrogen electrolysers that Fortescue Future Industries will manufacture here, we know coal export will also be part of its future for decades to come.

“The 36 per cent rise in the value of Queensland coal exports from 2020 to 2021 played a significant role in the overall value of our exports, which rose to nearly $80 billion for the year.”

The contract commenced in March 2022 with a scheduled completion date of the second quarter of 2024.