FLSmidth selected to supply roasting kiln at TMT’s Gabanintha vanadium mine

Technology Metals Australia (TMT) has chosen FLSmidth as its preferred supplier of the key roasting kiln section at the Gabanintha vanadium processing plant in Western Australia.

FLSmidth will complete a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study and supply the complete roasting kiln section of the plant, with the supply contract to be released when all technical and commercial preconditions are finalised.

The award of this work follows FLSmidth’s successful completion of pilot-scale test work during the feasibility study, when salt roasting was conducted on a bulk sample of Gabanintha magnetic concentrate at FLSmidth’s Pennsylvania, United States facility.

FLSmidth mining president Manfred Schaffer said the company was delighted to receive this award from TMT to supply the rotary roasting kiln at the Gabanintha vanadium project.

“This underlines FLSmidth’s strong record as a leading equipment supplier in the battery minerals sector,” Schaffer said.

“With proven equipment combined with local knowledge and significant experience in the battery minerals area, FLSmidth is well placed to support this growing mining segment.”

TMT managing director Ian Prentice also expressed his delight at furthering the relationship between TMT and FLSmidth.

“Formalising this relationship with the world’s leading supplier of rotary kilns enales us to leverage off FLSmith’s expertise to further de-risk the development of the world-class, large-scale, low-cost, long-life Gabanintha vanadium project,” Prentice said.

Vanadium has traditionally been employed in the steel industry but its usage in the fast-growing energy storage and battery sector is emerging, due to the increasing use of vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs).

VRFBs are an efficient storage and re-supply solution for renewable energy, as they can store large amounts of previously generated energy for later use.

This puts vanadium in line with FLSmidth’s MissionZero objectives for creating a low-carbon future.