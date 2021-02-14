FLSmidth breaks ground with gravity concentration

FLSmidth has launched the Knelson GX Concentrating Cones to enhance gold and precious metal recovery performance.

The GX Cone offers improved performance by increasing recovery and reducing downtime.

FLSmidth’s patented design allows the Knelson GX to improve recovery through its water distribution within each ring of the cone.

Water that enters from the base of the GX Cone is moved through zone separator nozzles to provide a customisable fluidisation profile.

This enables even distribution of water in each ring while the design also increases the active recovery surface area.

“This allows for even distribution of water in each ring; the new design also significantly increases the active recovery surface area. The result is a step change in overall coarse and fine gold recovery.”

The Knelson GX is made from abrasion-resistant polyurethane compound which reduces maintenance and operation costs.

FLSmidth head of global product line manager for precious metal recovery Mike Lefler said the new GX Concentrating Cone is the result of more than 40 years of research.

“It delivers a win-win-win scenario: Better recovery, less water use and less downtime due to easier maintenance.

“In short, it helps customers produce more with less resources.”