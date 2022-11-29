Flender awarded gold medal in business sustainability ratings

EcoVadis has listed Flender in the top 5 per cent of companies world-wide for sustainability performance.

The rating from one of a trusted provider of business sustainability rankings, validates the business sustainability commitments and performance from Flender.

The gold medal is the first time the German drive manufacturer has been awarded the accolade, coinciding with the first time the company has applied for EcoVadis rating after being independent as company.

With the application Flender ranks in the top 5 percent of companies in their market for sustainability performance globally, according to EcoVadis, a result that cements the stance of Flender in the global market as Flender Group chief operating officer, Andreas Everttz, said.

“This is amazing as corporate social responsibility belongs to our DNA,” Evertz said, “to have this proven and awarded by a trusted external body like EcoVadis feels great and makes us proud.

“The gold medal is the sign for our customers and stakeholders that Flender is the right partner on their side. There are lots of projects and initiatives ongoing and we want to score even higher in future.”

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes, including – Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

More than 85,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis and the companies sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard.

With drive systems for wind turbines Flender provides a key element for the energy transition towards renewable energies, which provided evidence for the rating received from EcoVadis.

Additionally, the achievements in sustainable sourcing and supply chain as well as labour and human rights that led to the remarkable EcoVadis scorecard.

“This first award is a great motivation to keep up our ambitions for a sustainable future. Because that is all that matters in the end: making our planet a better place to live,” Evertz said.