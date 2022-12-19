Flender acquires Winergy to drive clean energy for the future

Acquiring the wind industry equipment manufacturer and supplier Winergy, Flender is increasing the foothold of the company in the provision of sustainable energy solutions.

Winergy is a global partner for wind turbine components, with 40 years of experience in supplying Winergy gearboxes, generators and services to ensure that wind turbines all over the world can convert wind power into electrical energy in a reliable, efficient way, at low cost to operators.

Winergy is headquartered in Voerde, Germany and has supplied more than 200 GW worth of gearboxes capacity and over 50,000 generators worldwide, with a product portfolio that covers power ratings up to 20 MW in onshore and offshore business and is complemented by a high quality professional service portfolio.

This commitment to decreasing the costs of energy production from wind, ties into Flender’s wider stance on delivering the net zero sustainability goals as part of the Paris Agreement.

Flender has begun to set net-zero targets aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) criteria to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees celcius.

The company has plans to develop near-term and long-term targets in line with the latest climate science to drive forward the goals of the Paris Agreement, with the positioned targets to be reviewed and validated by the SBTi.

Andreas Evertz, chief executive officer of Flender Group, spoke on the company’s approach to sustainability and how their entire business model reflects these commitments.

“By 2030 Flender will be operating in a 100 % carbon-neutral way. An ambitious yet necessary goal, on which we are focusing our actions,” Evertz said.

“Sustainability forms the basis of our activity. To us sustainable corporate success means taking responsibility for our environment, our employees and society, at a product level and along our own delivery chain.”

“We are proud to set a science-based emission reduction target to lessen the impact of the climate change.”