Fleetwood to upgrade Rio Tinto rail camp

Fleetwood has won a $30 million camp expansion and upgrade contract from Rio Tinto for the Ti Tree Rail Camp in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

The contract scope includes supply, installation, refurbishment upgrades and relocation of buildings.

The expanded rail camp will also be designed to have a peak capacity of over 300 people completing rail maintenance and upgrade works on the Tom Price to Cape Lambert rail line.

Fleetwood expects to commence work this month, which could take around 10 months to complete.

Fleetwood also met Rio Tinto’s category three supplier requirements, allowing it to perform works on site as the primary contractor across other potential projects.

“The opportunity to partner directly with one of the world’s largest mining companies like Rio Tinto highlights Fleetwood’s experience as the largest Australian-owned modular building company,” Fleetwood interim chief executive Andrew Wackett said.

The Ti Tree Rail Camp is 170 kilometres south east of Karratha and 100 kilometres north of Tom Price.

Rio Tinto owns a 1700 kilometre rail network and related infrastructure, which are operated from the company’s operations centre in Perth.

It connects 16 mines and four port terminals in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.