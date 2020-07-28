Fitzroy Australia encounters accident at Carborough Downs

Fitzroy Australia Resources has suspended panel operations following an accident at the Carborough Downs coal mine in Queensland’s Bowen Basin yesterday.

Two coal mine workers were stuck by a piece of coal that became detached from a rib in a development area.

The employees received first aid on site before being transferred to the Moranbah Hospital for observation, with one of the workers staying in hospital overnight for further observation.

Operations in the development panels at the underground longwall mine also remain suspended following a gas ignition incident earlier this month.

Fitzroy Australia and the Queensland Mines Inspectorate are carrying out an investigation into the incident.

Fitzroy Australia employs 340 full time workers and contractors at the Carborough Downs site, which predominantly produces coking coal and pulverised coal injection (PCI) as a secondary product.