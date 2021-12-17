First Savannah shipment a present for Panoramic

Panoramic Resources has readied almost 10,000 tonnes of nickel-copper-cobalt concentrate from the Savannah operations for its first shipment at Wyndham Port in Western Australia.

There is 8950 tonnes of concentrate at the port, with 500 tonnes still stockpiled at Savannah to be hauled in the coming days by stevedoring contractor CGL.

Panoramic managing director and chief executive officer Victor Rajasooriar said it was a great effort to have achieved this shipment goal on schedule, considering the state of Australia’s border restrictions.

“We remain pleased with how the team is progressing on site and we are well on track to achieve our targeted first shipment from Savannah before the end of the year,” Rajasooriar said.

The first shipment will be loaded onto the MV Merwedegracht once it arrives on the evening of December 20.

To mitigate the effects of border restrictions, Panoramic has relied on its stockpiles which are currently estimated to be about 70,000 tonnes.

The company expects the relaxation of restrictions from February 5 to allow for a more balanced profile between underground development and stope ore production as the industry ramps back up.

“We are managing subsequent labour accessibility issues caused by the current border restrictions and are seeing the benefit of our ore stockpile strategy. We expect conditions to improve in February,” Rajasooriar said.

“Our grade control drill program is returning strong results that support the resource model, giving us greater confidence as we ramp up stoping activities in the coming months.”

Once the MV Merwedegracht leaves Wyndham on December 27, payment for the first shipment should be received in early January upon arrival to offtake partner Sino Nickel.

Panoramic awarded CGL a three-year concentrate haulage contract at Savannah in September, and offered indications the project was tracking well as Barminco carried out initial underground mining to expectations.