First Peko magnetite to be shipped from Darwin

The first ever shipment of magnetite from the Peko Rehabilitation Project is leaving Darwin Port this week, a strong sign of confidence in the Territory’s economy and mining sector.

The Peko Rehabilitation Project, located 14 km south east of Tennant Creek, was given the green light to proceed with progressive rehabilitation works last year, in accordance with its approved Mining Management Plan.

The project allows for the processing of around 3.75 million tonnes of tailings to produce a purified magnetite product, which is a form of iron.

The rehabilitative work aims to remove this product from site for a commercial outcome, while reducing the tailings footprint onsite.

The remaining non-magnetic polymetallic product will be placed into existing tailing storage facilities for potential reprocessing in the future.

The Peko Rehabilitation Project has been operating under a care and maintenance program since 2009.

This is also a positive step as part of the mine care and maintenance rehabilitation program for Peko, with the approved activity to reduce the volume of existing tailings contained onsite by approximately 70 per cent.

Mining and Industry minister Nicole Manison said this was massive news for the Territory and a huge sign of confidence in the minerals sector and economy as it worked to achieve a $40 billion economy by 2030.

“Mining is a huge job creator for Territorians – employing over 5900 people directly and many thousands more indirectly,” she said.

“The Peko Rehabilitation Project is seeing the rehabilitation the site in an environmentally safe and responsible manner, while also delivering a commercial return.”

Peko managing director Elmore, David Mendelawitz, said getting the first ore on a ship was a great milestone for every bulk producer.

“This has been a huge team effort from all of the stakeholders involved. With the first ship on the way, we look forward to continuing to do everything we can to become a strong operation that can positively commit to the community and economy of the Territory,” he said.