First mineral sands ore processed at Coburn

First ore has been processed in the wet concentration plant (WCP) of Strandline Resources’ fully-owned Coburn mineral sands project in WA.

As part of the commissioning process, the tuning of WCP sequences, equipment settings and instrument control loops is advancing, in parallel with completing construction punch list items and managing plant defects as they arise. Ore mining is underway using multiple in-pit dozer mining units.

While commissioning of the WCP continues, construction teams remain focused on finalising the downstream mineral separation plant (MSP) and remaining support infrastructure.

Strandline expects to sell several shipments of heavy mineral concentrate produced from the WCP while construction of the MSP is being completed.

Strandline managing director Luke Graham said the team had overcome some well-documented challenges in the mining and construction industry and had achieved this success with zero lost time or medical treatment injuries recorded to date.

‘With ore commissioning and tuning of the WCP underway, we are now working to accumulate a stockpile of heavy mineral concentrate ahead of our first shipment,” he said.

With Coburn construction nearing completion and operations ramping up, the company continues to focus on managing the various risk factors associated with development of the project. This includes HSE risks, potential impacts of COVID, inclement weather, contractor performance, commissioning and contractual claims and disputes.

The Coburn project is set to capitalise on its robust margins, the buoyant minerals sands commodity pricing outlook, its Tier 1 location, and the growing demand for critical minerals.

The mine life currently sees mining continue until 2045, with the potential to extend to 2060 by converting mineral resources which exist immediately north and along strike of existing ore reserves.