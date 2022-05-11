First female CEO for minerals body

The Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia (CME) and member companies have appointed Rebecca Tomkinson as its new chief executive officer.

Tomkinson, who has been CEO of the Royal Flying Doctor Service for more than four years, was selected by the CME Advisory Board after an extensive recruitment process.

CME president Fiona Hick said Tomkinson was the ideal fit to lead an advocacy body for a sector that contributed so significantly to regional WA and more than $100 billion annually to the national economy.

“Rebecca Tomkinson is well known to many Western Australians for her outstanding work at the RFDS, an organisation which, much like CME, has an extremely strong regional presence,” Hick said.

“She is an outstanding leader and that has been exemplified by the way she has led the RFDS to become even stronger throughout the challenges of the COVID pandemic.

“She is well-equipped to lead CME on the next stage of its journey, with her extensive experience in running not-for-profit organisations, her understanding of the opportunities and issues of regional WA, her ability to collaborate effectively with a wide range of stakeholders and her background working in a variety of roles including communications, community partnerships, diversity and inclusion.

“Over the past four years, outgoing CEO Paul Everingham has made CME a more outward-facing member focused organisation. This progress will continue under Rebecca’s watch.”

Tomkinson, who will become CME’s first female CEO in its 122-year history, said she was excited to take on the leadership of one of the country’s best-known and most effective advocacy bodies.

“I have dealt with many CME member companies during my time at RFDS and I’m very much looking forward to learning more about all facets of the sector as a I settle into the new role,” she said.

“As CEO of the RFDS, I’ve had the chance to witness some of the contributions mining and resources operations make to daily life in communities around WA, and those contributions are absolutely vital.

“I’m extremely passionate about the development and health of regional communities and I know this is something CME’s member companies are heavily invested in too.

“I’m also very excited about the opportunity to be part of the CME team, having admired their talents and excellent work from afar over the past few years.”

Prior to her stint at RFDS, Tomkinson worked in a variety of executive positions in aged care and the banking sector. She is currently chair of the Wheatbelt Development Commission, a board member of Infrastructure WA and President of the WA State Advisory Council for the Committee for Economic Development of Australia.

With Everingham completing his tenure on May 31, Director of Policy and Advocacy Rob Carruthers will fill the chief executive role in an interim capacity.