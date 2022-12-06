FIRB under fire for delaying critical mineral trade

Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) has been called into question by the critical minerals sector following allegations of stifling investments with overseas partners.

METS Ignited, CSIRO and the Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia partnered with State of Play to release a report shedding light on Australia’s potential as a global supplier of critical minerals.

The report revealed ongoing industry frustrations at the FIRB, as it is seen as “inconsistent in its rulings” and “lacks urgency”. This is in large part due to the growing backlog of investment applications under the board’s belt.

Many proposals have been suggested to combat this situation, including streamlining the assessment process to the benefit of car and battery makers, and boosting flights from Asia to Perth to accelerate WA’s move into lithium hydroxide production.

The new report suggests that the combination of lax prerequisites for investment applications and strict crackdowns on international investments are growing frustrations from companies trying to make progress in the critical minerals market.

“During the pandemic, the threshold for investment review went to $0 and has contributed to a large backlog of applications which are currently being overcome,” the report stated.

Industry members have suggested the addition of a full-time independent review board that would advise Australia’s parliament on potential issues with foreign investment in critical minerals.

“Whilst Australia holds the view that foreign investment is beneficial and plays an enormous role in stimulating the economy, there is evidence to suggest foreign investment into critical minerals is a sensitive issue,” the report stated.

“Impartiality of a reformed review board may help in delineating the line between political pressure and economic incentives.”

According to the report, the FIRB rejected a trade proposal between Northern Minerals (NM) and China’s Baogang Group Investment in 2020 that caused NM to lose $20 million in investment. In the same year, the FIRB was also said to undercut AVZ Minerals during a deal with Chinese company Yibin Tianyi Lithium (YTL), despite the lithium project being based in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It was not until YTL reduced the proposed investment from $14.1 million to $10.7 million that the deal was allowed to progress.

State of Play chief executive Graeme Stanway suggested different cases should have different outcomes regarding security issues related to Chinese investment.

“One of the other big issues, particularly from the miners that we spoke to, was how tricky or difficult financing was in Australia,” Stanway said.

“Most of them had to go overseas, which I think was interesting commentary given we should understand these projects in our finance industry here more than anyone else.”

Many in the industry believe Australia’s push into producing cathode and anode-ready materials will add value to minerals mined domestically and put the country in a stronger position once battery minerals are recovered and re-used through recycling.