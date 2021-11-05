Final registrations for Great Diversity Debate

The Gold Industry Group is calling for final registrations for its annual Great Diversity Debate on November 12, exploring the topic of working from home.

In conjunction with Women in Mining and Resources WA (WIMWA), the Gold Industry Group is proud to present its fifth annual debate.

The annual debate dissects and promotes diversity, challenges perceptions and opens new doors in its unique and thought-provoking format.

This year’s event will take place at the Perth Mint with the topic, ‘Working from home – a golden opportunity or a cage with gold bars?’

Gold Industry Group chairperson and Gold Fields legal and compliance vice president Kelly Carter will again adjudicate the debate.

The debate speakers will hail from some of Australian mining’s biggest names, including Bellevue Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Evolution Mining and Ramelius Resources.

WIMWA has partnered with a number of mining’s most influential events since it began in 2003, with the Gold Industry Group’s calendar one of many unmissable events.

This Great Diversity Debate will only be held in Perth this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, so tickets will run out faster than ever before.

Registration closes on Monday, November 8 and tickets are complimentary for gold Industry Group members.

The Group’s previous debate in 2019 tackled the topic ‘a diversity debate that begins and ends with gender is doomed to fail.’

Australian Mining watched in Melbourne as four speakers faced off with vastly different examples of how this topic was a part of their careers and personal lives.

The 2019 judges included representatives from Kirkland Lake Gold, Newcrest Mining and Agora Financial Australia, further displaying the pull of this event.

Visit goldindustrygroup.com.au to learn more.