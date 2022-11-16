Final hurdle cleared for Kat Gap

Western Australia-focused gold mining company Classic Minerals has received the final ministerial approval for its Gekko processing plant, enabling the commencement of production and cashflow at the Kat Gap mine in Western Australia.

The nod for the company’s processing proposal by the Department Industry, Mines, Regulation and Safety, in combination with other recently approved plans and permits, allows Classic to kick off full-scale mining and processing.

It includes installation and operations of a gold circuit, gold room, product sampling, dewatering, crushing circuit, Gekko gravity circuit, CIL circuit, tailings storage facility, fuel systems, processing control systems and high voltage power among others.

Classic chairman John Lester said the company was pleased to be progressing this important project to establish a processing facility in Forrestania.

“Classic expects to be the only other gold processing plant in the region apart from Marvel Loch gold mine,” he said.

He emphasised that Classic had adhered to the strict environmental conditions of WA regulators.