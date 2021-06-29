FIFO workers not exempt from Perth lockdown

A ‘stay where you are’ order has been issued by Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan, as the state enforced a snap four-day lockdown to combat multiple COVID-19 outbreaks across Australia.

The outbreak at Newmont Corporation’s Tanami gold mine has forced several Australian states into precautionary lockdowns, with premier McGowan asking fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) mine workers to remain on site or at home.

Additionally, two more cases in Perth’s northern suburbs were linked to a physiotherapist who arrived from Sydney last week, confirming the need for the lockdown.

McGowan assured the Western Australian public the lockdown was best for everyone.

“We now know we are dealing with the highly infectious and dangerous Delta strain, which is a new beast that has entered WA,” McGowan said.

“Escalating to an immediate lockdown will help us break the circuit and give contact tracers an opportunity to track and trace so we can get on top of this situation sooner.”

The latest Perth case is a man who worked at Indian Ocean Brewery in Perth’s northern suburbs, however his partner has tested negative after they learned of the case at 5:45pm on Monday night.

McGowan acknowledged the inconvenience of another lockdown, especially to those mine workers looking to support their families.

“I acknowledge lockdowns are frustrating, but they are a necessary response to the threat we face,” he said.

“The developments with the additional case is disappointing but we can take comfort in the fact we have acted quickly and we have followed a careful and cautious approach which has worked.

“Western Australia, you have done it before, you have listened to the health advice and come together to keep each other safe, and to keep our state strong. Now it’s time to do it again.”