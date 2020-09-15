Fenix to deliver first Iron Ridge sales in 2021

Fenix Resources is on track for first sales from its flagship Iron Ridge iron ore project in Western Australia after receiving the final green light from state authorities.

Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulations and Safety (DMIRS) has approved the project management plan and the clearing permit, which will allow mine development to commence.

This follows approval of the mining proposal, which Fenix had obtained in August.

“We are all set to commence works on site before the end of this month, in line with our previously announced timeline to achieve first sales in early 2021,” Fenix managing director Rob Brierley said.

The Iron Ridge project, located approximately 67 kilometres northeast of the township of Cue in Western Australia’s Murchison region, hosts a joint ore reserves committee (JORC) 2012 compliant resource located 490 kilometres from Geraldton port.

Fenix expects to be trucking 1.25 million tonnes of ore per annum from the mine, requiring only crushing and screening, as part of a joint venture signed with trucking company Newhaul in 2019.

The company has estimated that a total of 350 full time equivalent (FTE) direct and indirect jobs will be created throughout the supply chain, including 70 FTEs on site at the Iron Ridge mine.

The project’s mineral resource, as announced in August 2019, is an indicated 10 million tonnes of ore at 64.3 per cent iron and an inferred 500,000 tonnes at 64.2 per cent iron, bringing he total resource estimate to 10.5 million tonnes.

Last month, the board of directors at Fenix gave the official go-ahead to the development of the project, following which the company moved to secure camp building and key heavy vehicle equipment for the road transport for the road transport function.

The company is also moving rapidly to conclude contract arrangements with key service providers including the mining, crushing and screening, road transport and port services contractors.