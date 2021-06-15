Federal funding for carbon-cutting technology

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) will provide $43 million for feasibility and engineering studies to accelerate decarbonisation in mining and other industries through the federal government’s Industrial Energy Transformation Studies Program.

The first round of funding will open on July 6 to business cases for replicable, energy-efficient technology solutions across a range of industries.

Appropriate industries include mining, agriculture, manufacturing, gas supply, water supply, waste services and data centre sectors.

ARENA chief executive officer Darren Miller said these were important sectors moving forward through the early stages of decarbonisation.

“While we’re at the early stages of helping industry transition to increased use of renewable energy, this program will allow us to get a better idea of the innovative solutions out there that can help to reduce emissions and deliver transformative change in the sector,” Miller said.

Feasibility studies will be eligible to receive between $100,000 and $500,000, while engineering studies can receive between $250,000 and $5 million.

Applicants should first review the Industrial Energy Transformation Studies Program round one guidelines, to ensure they fit the bill.

“We’re looking for studies into projects with significant emissions reduction potential, replicability and backed with strong corporate ambition that can provide a pathway to Australia achieving the Government’s low-emissions objective,” Miller said.

“We believe that Australian industry is ready to take the next step in creating ideas and knowledge that will position Australia for a low-carbon future.”

The funding was initially announced in September 2021, when Minister for Energy end Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor outlined the federal government’s Low Emissions Technology Statement.

“The Government’s plan has three key focuses – lower emissions, lower costs and more jobs,” Taylor said in September.

“Getting the technologies of the future right will support 130,000 jobs by 2030 and avoid in the order of 250 million tonnes of emissions in Australia by 2040.”

In the Statement, the government called on ARENA and multiple other climate change-focussed organisations to accelerate technologies for emissions reductions.