Federal funding backs resources manufacturing

The Australian Government has created an $800 million Manufacturing Collaboration Stream to encourage collaboration between businesses and researchers in industries including resources technology and critical minerals processing.

The stream is one part of the Modern Manufacturing Initiative, an important cog in the Government’s $1.5 billion Modern Manufacturing Strategy.

Collaborative business-to-business and business-to-research projects will be eligible to receive between $20 million and $200 million as they develop large-scale manufacturing solutions for their chosen industry.

The Manufacturing Collaboration Stream is the third stream formed by the Modern Manufacturing Initiative – the first two being the Integration and Translation streams.

The Collaboration stream aims to help businesses and researchers realise the potential in Australian manufacturing by supporting long-term, highly skilled job creation and increasing investment in the sector.

The federal government’s Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources stated why investing in the enhanced manufacturing of resources technology and critical minerals processing is so important.

“Australia has significant reserves of the critical minerals and metals which drive the modern global economy,” the Department stated

“These are used to manufacture advanced technologies such as electric vehicles, mobile phones and renewable energy systems. However, because the majority of primary ores are shipped overseas for processing, Australia derives a small share of the potential overall benefit.

“Australia can capture greater benefit from these value chains by undertaking further value adding and manufacturing here.”

Applications for the Manufacturing Collaboration Stream must be lodged between August 11 and September 9 and grant opportunity guidelines are available for more information.