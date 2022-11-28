Feasibility study confirms TECH credentials

Queensland Pacific Metals (QPM) has completed the advanced feasibility study for Stage 1 of the Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (TECH) project in Queensland, and a scoping study for the Stage 2 expansion.

The project aims to become a leading supplier of high-grade, ethically derived advanced battery materials.

Stage 1 has been designed at a nameplate capacity to process 1.05 million dry metric tonnes per annum.

QPM and its debt advisors KPMG have made significant progress to date on procuring debt funding for the project.

As part of ongoing discussions with these debt financiers, the feasibility study is sufficiently advanced to commence formal due diligence with an independent technical expert (ITE). This body of work will begin imminently in parallel with QPM continuing to undertake engineering work on certain aspects of the plant to improve accuracy.

The TECH project will be located near Townsville, which boasts a major port, extensive industry and supporting infrastructure, engineering services and skilled labour, making it an ideal location.

The project site is well-supported by nearby critical infrastructure, including road, rail, gas pipeline, water pipeline and the ability to connect to the power grid.

QPM will import high grade nickel laterite ore to Townsville from New Caledonia for processing at the TECH facility. Once there, ships will dock at one of the publicly available berths and discharge using a combination of shore cranes and ship cranes. Ore will be discharged into hoppers and straight into trucks which will transport the ore a short distance to an intermediate storage shed located within the port.

The intermediate storage shed has been designed to have a stockpile capacity of 70,000wmt. The unloading time of a ship is expected to be approximately four days.

From the storage shed, ore will be transported via triple or quad haul trucks approximately 45km to the TECH site. QPM expects ship unloading, management of the warehouse and trucking to be undertaken by a single contractor.