Fe blasts off at JWD iron ore project

Iron ore junior Fe has made another step towards progressing the JWD project in Western Australia after completing its first blast, with the crushing and screening plant to go online later this week.

Fe owns a 51 per cent interest in the JWD project, which forms part of GWR Group’s Wiluna West project.

The company recorded its first blast of ore and waste in the JWD pit on June 12, which is part of the site’s early development.

According to Fe, the blast contains high-grade hematite which will form part of the JWD plant’s early crusher feed.

Fe plans to continue to drill and blast along strike ahead of mining load and haul operations.

The company’s mining fleet and ancillary equipment at JWD has been rolled out, with contractor Big Yellow enlisting more personnel to the site following its agreement for preliminary earthworks and clearing.

Fe stated that crush and screen plant mobilisation is “imminent” following the completion of earthworks.

This includes access roads that will enable early ore supply to be transported from the pit to the run-of-mine stockpile.

Fe executive chairman Tony Sage welcomed the blasting milestone.

“It’s great to see the team achieve another milestone at JWD with the first blast occurring over the weekend,” he said.

According to Sage, the strong iron ore market conditions makes it a compelling time to begin operations.

“The market for high grade lump material like that we will produce from JWD remains extremely strong so we are working hard to finalise the necessary logistics and offtake arrangements to get the product to market as soon as possible,” he said.

The company has anticipated the mining and transport of the first 300,000 tonnes will occur by September 2021.