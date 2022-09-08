First Fancy Yellow for Burgundy

Burgundy Diamond Mines has recovered its first diamond at the Ellendale diamond project after recently reaching the final stages of commissioning of the bulk sample plant at Blina in Western Australia.

Recently ramping up throughput rates at the state-of-the-art plant on site in the Kimberley, the company has produced the first gem, a 1.51 carat octahedral Fancy Yellow stone.

The company said that building up operating rates would allow the team to continue enhancing its knowledge and understanding of the innovative plant design, which was shipped from South Africa to Perth in March before being transported to site last quarter, with first commercial production of diamonds expected in Q4.

Exploration activities continue onsite, including drilling programs intended to update resource models and complete a scoping study to define development options for the Blina and Ellendale sites, which together comprise the whole project.

Burgundy managing director Peter Ravenscroft said the first diamond was an example of the potential quality of product from the Blina alluvials and the wider Ellendale project.

“We look forward to building towards commercial production of these exquisite Fancy Yellow diamonds. This is especially timely as we finalise arrangements for the upcoming Australian launch of our ultra-luxury Maison Mazerea diamond brand later this month, which will be the vehicle to market and sell polished retail stones,” he said.