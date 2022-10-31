Evolution farewells Cobb Johnstone

Evolution Mining has paid tribute to former non-executive director, Cobb Johnstone, who passed away over the weekend after a long battle with illness.

Johnstone was chief operating officer at Sino Gold from 2006 to 2009, and joined the Evolution Board in 2013 as a non-executive director before retiring in 2020 for health reasons.

Evolution executive chair Jake Klein said he was fortunate to work with Johnstone and could not have wished for a better director or friend.

“His integrity, knowledge and deep love of mining will be greatly missed by all of us,” he said.

“Above all else Cobb loved his family. On behalf of Evolution, I would like to pass on our deepest condolences to his wife Jenny, his daughter Kate and her partner David, and his son Thomas and his partner Prue.”